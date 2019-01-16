Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 16 January 2019

Online reaction mixed as Ghostbusters 3 announced for 2020

Fans and critics did not shy away from sharing their opinions.

Cosplayers dressed as the Ghostbusters at the London Comic Con at the ExCel London.
Cosplayers dressed as the Ghostbusters at the London Comic Con at the ExCel London.

By Alastair Reid, Press Association

A new Ghostbusters film is due for release in 2020 and is set to be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman – who directed the first two movies.

While the casting for the fourth outing is still unclear, fans and critics of the earlier three movies have not shied away from sharing their opinions online.

Some people saw the news as a reaction to the backlash the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot received for featuring female comedians in the lead roles.

“I’m totally fine with there being a new Ghostbusters movie set in the original universe – I just hate that the worst people will take credit for ‘winning’ because they were so against the idea of female Ghostbusters. Sigh.,” wrote Twitter user Eric Goldman.

Another user, Eric Goldmark, wrote: “Boy, I can’t wait for all the ‘I’m not sexist, I just hate unnecessary reboots!’ people to get frothing-at-the-mouth angry at THIS unnecessary reboot too.”

Others agreed that a fourth Ghostbusters film felt like a step too far.

“I say this as someone who grew up loving Ghostbusters, watching the cartoon, seeing the movie over and over and over again to a degree which is probably unhealthy but whatever: stop trying to make Ghostbusters happen,” tweeted writer Zack Handlen.

Some thought it would be impossible to recreate the magic of the original films, described as “lightning in a bottle” by Liz Finnegan.

She tweeted: “I said it last time they tried this, I’ll say it again – I don’t see how they can make that magic happen again.

“Almost none of the scenes were filmed as scripted. Most of Bill Murray’s lines were ad-libs. You can’t write the magic that happened on that screen, and I really wish people would stop trying to. Let it go.”

While others noted the creeping trend of sons remaking films their famous fathers had directed.

Jason Reitman confirmed the news on Twitter, writing simply: “Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20”

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top