One Golden Globe win for Belfast but Kenneth Branagh won’t be too disappointed

It was nominated for seven Golden Globes but came away with just one – Best Screenplay for Kenneth Branagh.

Belfast’s acting nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe left empty-handed in a night that saw Power of the Dog and West Side Story declared the big winners.

This year’s Golden Globes was a pared-down non-event. The razzmatazz, normally associated with awards season, was lacking with no celebrities, red carpet or live streaming. Controversy over a lack of diversity among its voters meant the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which stages the Golden Globes, lost its televised show and its hitherto shiny reputation.

In March 2021, over 100 public relations firms announced they would withdraw cooperation with the Golden Globes and several Hollywood A-listers, including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson, criticised the HFPA. With no broadcasting partner on board or celebrity willing to present or collect an award, the HFPA announced the ceremony would go ahead at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as a private affair, with a focus on its ‘philanthropy work’.

So, will Branagh be crying into his Cornflakes this morning? I doubt it very much. The Golden Globes, a previously glittering event which hinted at what was to come on Oscar night, has become an awards season pariah. Hollywood has turned its back on the event. The Golden Globes really aren’t that golden after all.

A quick peek at the Twitter account for Branagh’s Belfast reveals no mention of the win for Best Screenplay, yet every other accolade it’s picked up since its premiere at Telluride last September has been documented.

It would be easy to assume that the Belfast camp might not want to draw attention to one out of seven wins. But when the nominations were announced last month, the movie’s social media accounts fell silent. There was no reference to the Golden Globes and instead, the emphasis was on the Critics Choice Awards.

Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Whatsapp Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Belfast has been nominated for 11 gongs at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which has replaced the Golden Globes as a precursor to the Oscars. It was due to take place on Sunday, too – the same date as the Globes - but was postponed due to a spike in Covid cases. Unlike the Globes, it will be televised on a rescheduled date, yet to be announced.

Of course, that’s not to say that the winners at this year’s Golden Globes won’t go on to do it again at the Oscars. Power of the Dog and West Side Story are hotly tipped to pick up Oscar nods when they are revealed next month. Belfast should also be in the running. And despite its tainted reputation, a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay isn’t too bad an accolade to add to Belfast’s growing list of gongs – if it is added at all and not overlooked as too tarnished.

In an interview with Branagh to run in the Belfast Telegraph on Saturday, the Belfast-born actor, director and writer says he considers himself ‘lucky’ that his movie is even being mooted as a contender.

He says that he’s ‘thrilled’ at its success so far and that he feels it has already ‘punched so far above its weight’.

“Obviously we’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled but I don’t think there is any reason to feel any pressure,” he says. “There are so many brilliant films out there and a ton of them deserve all the hosannas in the world.

“If some of them come our way, the movie gods will sort that out, but we won't be worried about it.

“We'll stay grateful and happy that we’re in the conversation.”

Still, a few Oscars wins for Belfast would be nice.