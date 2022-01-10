| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

One Golden Globe win for Belfast but Kenneth Branagh won’t be too disappointed

Maureen Coleman

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features Expand
Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as &quot;Pa&quot; in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features Expand

Close

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as &quot;Pa&quot; in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

/

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

It was nominated for seven Golden Globes but came away with just one – Best Screenplay for Kenneth Branagh.

Belfast’s acting nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe left empty-handed in a night that saw Power of the Dog and West Side Story declared the big winners.

Most Watched

Privacy