Olivia Newton-John gives update on her cancer diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John has said she is “getting stronger and better all the time” as she fights cancer for the third time.

The Grease star, 71, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and overcame it again years later. Then in September 2018 she revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease for a third time.

However, the singer and actress told Daily Mail Australia she does not see her third diagnosis as “a battle”, adding: “I am winning over it and living with it well.

I have an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it Olivia Newton-John

“I don’t think about it a lot to be honest. Denial is a wonderful thing.

“I am getting stronger and better all the time.”

“I have an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it,” said the star, who was speaking at the G’Day USA gala event in Los Angeles.

She added that she was determined to see an end to cancer in her lifetime.

Olivia Newton-John (Chris Radburn/PA)

Newton-John – best known for playing high school student Sandy Olsson in Grease – has previously revealed she uses cannabis oil to help alleviate pain and also cut sugar from her diet.

In 2008, the actress built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

