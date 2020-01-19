Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in running for SAG Awards

British actresses Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are all in the running for Screen Actors Guild Awards today.

Oscar-winner Colman has been recognised for her leading role in the third series of Netflix’s big budget royal drama The Crown, and is up against her co-star Helena Bonham Carter and Killing Eve’s Comer.

Waller-Bridge is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Fleabag.

The BBC black comedy is also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, while “hot priest” Andrew Scott is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

If you listen closely, you can still hear us laughing from this year’s nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Congratulations to #AlanArkin, #AndrewScott, #BillHader, #MichaelDouglas, and #TonyShaloub on your nominations! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/pE01Tmz41o December 11, 2019

Colman, Bonham Carter and Comer will all compete for the female actor in a TV drama series prize, alongside Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale – while Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, The Morning Show co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, This Is Us’s Sterling K Brown and Stranger Things star David Harbour will face off for the male category.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge is nominated alongside Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein for The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara.

Scott is nominated alongside The Kominsky Method’s Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, Bill Hader for Barry and Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub.

Emily Watson is also in the running for a gong for her work in the Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl.

She will compete for the female actor in a TV movie or limited series prize alongside Patricia Arquette and Joey King for The Act, Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon and Toni Collette for the Netflix series Unbelievable.

Watson’s co-star Jared Harris is also nominated, alongside Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us and Sam Rockwell for Fosse-Verdon.

In the film categories, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is up for female actor in a leading role and is up against Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Lupita Nyong’o for Us, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Bombshell’s Charlize Theron.

Ford v Ferrari star Christian Bale and Rocketman’s Taron Egerton will go head-to-head for male actor in a lead role, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.

Johansson is also nominated in the supporting actress category, this time for Jojo Rabbit, and will be up against her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, both for Bombshell.

The male nominees are Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The ceremony will also see Robert De Niro honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

The prizes will be handed out at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

PA Media