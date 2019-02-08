Entertainment Movies

Saturday 9 February 2019

Olivia Colman in dazzling company at Oscars party

The actress is a favourite to claim a coveted statuette.

Olivia Colman attending the Oscars Nominee Champagne Tea Reception (Isabel Infantes/PA)
By Craig Simpson, Press Association

Olivia Colman has attended a pre-Oscars champagne party after being nominated for the Best Actress Award.

The Favourite star and hotly-tipped big winner in the 2019 awards season attended the Oscars Champagne Tea in London alongside leading lights in film.

Colman, who is also heavily backed for Bafta success, was flanked by fellow stars for the nominee’s event at Claridge’s, and was seen with her costume designer on The Favourite, Sandy Powell.

ipanews_ae036436-c06d-440a-9b1c-55df099141f8_embedded241085959
Olivia Colman, left, and Sandy Powell (Isabel Infantes/PA)
ipanews_ae036436-c06d-440a-9b1c-55df099141f8_embedded241084483
Spike Lee was also in attendance (Isabel Infantes/PA)
ipanews_ae036436-c06d-440a-9b1c-55df099141f8_embedded241084459
Rami Malek underwent a transformation for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, who transformed himself as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, also attended the event.

Spike Lee, who has often been seemingly snubbed by the Academy, made an appearance in a hoodie featuring a picture of Marvin Gaye.

ipanews_ae036436-c06d-440a-9b1c-55df099141f8_embedded241086330
Alfonso Cuaron could win the best director Oscar (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The highly-praised film Roma is in the running for Best Picture, and director Alfonso Cuaron attended to represent the film’s selection.

Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski, nominated for the Best Director award for his noir-influenced tale of defection, Cold War, joined the glittering company at the London event.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24.

Press Association

