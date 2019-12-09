Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge among Golden Globe nominees

Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Helena Bonham Carter are among the British nominees ahead of the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Colman was recognised for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix’s regal drama The Crown, while her co-star Bonham Carter received a nod in the supporting category.

Waller-Bridge is up for best performance by an actress in a TV comedy for Fleabag, while the show is also nominated for best comedy.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer is nominated alongside Colman.

Kit Harington is nominated for best actor in a TV drama series for his turn in the final season of Game Of Thrones.

Dame Emma Thompson is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy film for Late Night while Daniel Craig is up in the male category for Knives Out, where he will compete against Rocketman’s Taron Egerton.

Christian Bale and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for best performance by an actor in a drama film while Sir Anthony Hopkins is up for supporting actor in a film for The Two Popes.

He is up against Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture (drama) for Harriet and is up against Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan for Little Women.

Charlize Theron is nominated for Bombshell, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

In the film categories, Marriage Story leads the way in nominations on six, with The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both on five.

The Golden Globes, overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best in TV and film each year.

The nominations were announced live at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills by presenters Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, presented by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place on January 5.

