Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer nominated for SAG Awards

British actresses Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Helena Bonham Carter and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have all been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Colman has been recognised for her leading role in Netflix’s regal drama The Crown and is up against her co-star Bonham Carter and Killing Eve’s Comer.

Waller-Bridge is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Fleabag.

The show is also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

We'll kneel to this. Congrats to Andrew Scott on receiving a #SAGAwards nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/YFMAZcBa2N — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 11, 2019

Fleabag’s “hot priest” Andrew Scott was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

In the film categories, Christian Bale and Taron Egerton were also nominated.

Colman, Bonham Carter and Comer are all nominated for female actor in a TV drama series, alongside Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale.

The male category contains Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, The Morning Show co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, Sterling K Brown for This Is Us and David Harbour for Stranger Things.

The nominees for female actor in a TV movie or limited series are Patricia Arquette and Joey King for The Act, Emily Watson for Chernobyl, Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon and Toni Collette for Unbelievable.

The nominated actors are Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jared Harris for Chernobyl, Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us and Sam Rockwell for Fosse-Verdon.

Olivia Colman has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Waller-Bridge is nominated for female actor in a comedy series alongside Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein for The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara.

The male nominees for the same category are Fleabag’s Scott, The Kominsky Method’s Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, Bill Hader for Barry and Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub.

The Crown’s third SAG Award nomination is for ensemble in a drama series alongside Big Little Lies, Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things.

The ensemble in a comedy series is between Fleabag, Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Schitt’s Creek.

When this family gets together, you never know what might happen. Congratulations to the #Fleabag cast on receiving a #SAGAwards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series! pic.twitter.com/i0OTFAYDlL — Fleabag (@fleabag) December 11, 2019

In the film categories, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is up for female actor in a leading role and is up against Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Lupita Nyong’o for Us, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Bombshell’s Charlize Theron.

Ford V Ferrari star Bale and Rocketman’s Egerton will go head-to-head for male actor in a lead role, in a category also containing Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.

The Irishman’s Robert De Niro missed out.

Robert De Niro has missed out on a SAG Award nomination (Ian West/PA)

In the supporting categories, Johansson scored another nomination, this time for Jojo Rabbit and will be up against her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, both for Bombshell.

The male nominees are Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Cast in a motion picture is between Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Parasite.

Earlier, the nominees in the stunt categories were announced.

DRACARYS!

Congratulations to the cast of #GameofThrones for their "Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" nomination at this year's #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/dbPqaFyANG — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 11, 2019

The nominees for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series are Game Of Thrones, Glow, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Watchmen.

In the best film category, the nominees are Avengers: Endgame, Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera and Black Panther star Danai Gurira,

The 26th SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 19.

