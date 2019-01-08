Olivia Colman and Christian Bale among favourites for Bafta nominations

Olivia Colman, Christian Bale and Rami Malek will be among the stars hoping for more awards season glory with Bafta nominations.

The three screen stars each won big at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, ahead of the British Academy Film Awards nomination announcement on Wednesday.

Colman is hotly-tipped to be among the contenders for the leading actress Bafta for her role as Queen Anne in dark comedy The Favourite, which saw her scoop the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz could be nominated in the supporting actress category for the UK-based film awards.

Bale, who won the accolade for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role as the former vice president Dick Cheney in Vice at the Golden Globes, is a frontrunner for a leading actor Bafta nomination.

Also in the running in the same category is Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek, who won the best actor in a drama prize for his portrayal of Queen’s Freddie Mercury at the Golden Globes.

Rami Malek at the Golden Globe Awards with Queen’s Brian May (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Other possible candidates for main acting Bafta nominations include Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), John C Reilly and Steve Coogan (Stan and Ollie), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen Of Scots) and Glenn Close (The Wife).

Cooper may also find himself nominated in the best director category for A Star Is Born, his directorial debut.

Claire Foy is a possible contender in the supporting actress Bafta category for her role in First Man, while Richard E Grant could receive a supporting actor nomination for his role in biographical comedy-drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Widows, Stan and Ollie, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, Beautiful Boy and The Favourite are a few of the films that are tipped to be given Bafta nods in the film categories.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will announce the nominations for the film awards on Wednesday at its London headquarters.

The Bafta Film Awards will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 10.

Press Association