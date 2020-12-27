Obituary: Rosalind Knight

Rosalind Knight, who has died aged 87, was born into a show business family and quickly made her own impression on screen in the early Carry On films.

She first played the hapless, short-sighted Student Nurse Nightingale in Carry On Nurse (1959), the second in the series, seen keeping vigil over an unconscious patient and watching his drip feed with great intensity - before losing her glasses in a hospital sluice.

Rosalind Knight's talent for comedy was firmly recognised, and she featured in Carry On Teacher the same year in a more substantial role.

She went on to display her talents in comedy and drama but will be best remembered in her later career for two TV sitcoms. Gimme Gimme Gimme (1999-2001) featured Kathy Burke as a loud-mouthed Londoner, with James Dreyfus as her gay flatmate, both looking for a male partner. Knight was Beryl Merit, landlady of their Kentish Town flat - and a retired sex worker who still indulges in S&M and picks up young and married men.

Later came the role of Cynthia Goodman, 'Horrible Grandma', on Friday Night Dinner.

Rosalind Marie Knight was born in Marylebone, London, on December 3, 1933, to the actors Esmond Knight and Frances Clare; her mother performed and wrote, while her father was a playwright and agent who represented Bram Stoker at one time.

Aged two, Rosalind Knight appeared in The Sweeper of the Skies (1935), made by her great-uncle, Chas Knight, an explorer with a passion for falconry.

In 1937, her father fell in love with Nora Swinburne when they were starring in a play written by Frances's mother. According to Nora in her unpublished autobiography, I Saw Stars, Frances tolerated it. "She loved him dearly," wrote Nora, "and, as long as he was happy, she didn't seem to mind what he did. She never tried to stop him seeing me, she never put up any sort of fight, she never appealed to my better nature. In fact, she liked me, she was even fond of me."

However, the "understanding" between the two actresses finally ended, and Esmond - blinded during World War II service as a naval officer on a battleship - married Nora in 1946.

Although Rosalind showed no inclination to follow in her parents' footsteps, that changed when she watched The Snow Queen and As You Like It performed in the bombed-out ruins of the Old Vic in 1949. "I wanted to be part of it with all my soul," she said. A film producer spotted her touring with the West of England Theatre Company and cast her as a schoolgirl in the film Blue Murder at St Trinian's (1957). In the same year she appeared alongside her father in a 10-part BBC adaptation of Nicholas Nickleby, playing Wackford Squeers and his daughter, Fanny.

One of Rosalind Knight's best film roles was in Tom Jones, the 1963 film version of Henry Fielding's picaresque 18th-century novel.

Knight's prolific television career included a one-off role in Coronation Street in 1981 as Mrs Ramsden, an adoption society officer advising Len and Rita Fairclough to consider fostering a child, and the part of great-aunt Effie in the period drama Berkeley Square (1998).

Among many comedy roles, she appeared in the 1989 Only Fools and Horses Christmas special as Mrs Cresswell, imposing owner of the Villa Bella guesthouse in Margate, an overnight stop for Del Boy (David Jason) and Uncle Arthur (Buster Merryfield).

In 1959, Rosalind Knight married the television director Michael Elliott, who died in 1984. She is survived by their two daughters, Susannah, and Marianne, who is a theatre director.

