Obituary: John Fraser

John Fraser, who has died aged 89, appeared in more than 20 films with stars such as Peter Sellers and Alec Guinness but first came to public notice in 1955 as the doomed Flight Lieutenant John "Hoppy" Hopgood DFC in The Dam Busters, about the daring wartime night raid on strategic German dams using the newly developed "bouncing" bomb.

Once described as the most handsome man in Britain, Fraser made The Dam Busters in his early 20s when his film career had just taken off and he had become something of a screen heartthrob. In the same period he appeared in Touch and Go with Jack Hawkins (also 1955), and a lavish musical version of J B Priestley's The Good Companions (1957) which flopped.

Filming The Wind Cannot Read (1958) in India, Fraser, discreetly gay, was taunted over his sexuality by the Welsh actor Ronald Lewis, who challenged him to a fight and broke his jaw.

Fraser landed the role of the petulant Lord Alfred Douglas ("Bosie") in The Trials of Oscar Wilde (1960) opposite Peter Finch as Wilde. In Tunes Of Glory the same year, Fraser played a Scots piper.

To his astonishment, while shooting The Waltz of the Toreadors (1962) with Peter Sellers at Pinewood, Fraser experienced a coup de foudre with the married French actress Dany Robin, which he consummated when she invited him to stay at her chateau near Paris. He then embarked on a passionate six-week fling with the Soviet ballet star Rudolf Nureyev ("my secret rapture"), who had recently defected to the West.

John Alexander Fraser was born on March 18, 1931 in Glasgow, where his bullying father, one of 17 children, had run his own engineering business before becoming an alcoholic.

Fraser decided against going to university and successfully auditioned as a child actor in Children's Hour on BBC Radio. He made his acting debut in 1947 as a page in Oscar Wilde's Salome, naked but for a loincloth. Nettled by the Sunday Post's snide review ("John Fraser's Egyptian transvestite would look at home in Gomorrah if his tones did not reflect the Gallowgate [slums]"), he took elocution lessons.

In 1951 he appeared in a BBC Television adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Kidnapped, and made his first film, Valley Of Song, followed by The Good Beginning (both 1953).In El Cid (1961) he was directed by Anthony Mann, and was appalled by the way the famous director presided over the film's Spanish location with a mixture of brutality and foul language. Nor did he care for the diminutive Roman Polanski ("too near the ground to be sanitary," he recalled) but, having worked with him on Repulsion (1965) alongside Catherine Deneuve, considered him to be the best director of actors he worked with. In 1970 his long-term partner George left him and, after another interlude in Rome where he started his first novel, Fraser returned to London, bought two neighbouring terrace houses in then unfashionable Notting Hill, lived in one and rented the other to his former lover.

Through the British Council he toured West Africa performing Shakespeare, and over the next 16 years his London Shakespeare Group of eight actors and actresses put on his most popular plays in more than 60 countries, including Hamlet in Iraq and Romeo and Juliet in a Japanese convent. The project was the subject of Fraser's book The Bard in the Bush (1978). He published his autobiography Close Up in 2004.

In retirement, before returning to London, Fraser had lived in Tuscany for many years with his partner, Rod, an artist, who survives him.

