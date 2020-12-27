Obituary: Jeremy Bulloch

Bountiful career: Jeremy Bulloch enjoyed a long run of TV and film roles but was best known for portraying Boba Fett. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Jeremy Bulloch, who has died aged 75, enjoyed a career on the stage and screen lasting 60 years, but was best known for his brief but iconic role as the enigmatic bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars films.

Bulloch got the part when his half-brother Robert Watts, an associate producer on The Empire Strikes Back (1980), was tasked with finding someone who could fit into Fett's costume. He thought of Bulloch, whose athletic build helped him support the weight of the character's armour and battered helmet.

"I got into the costume and I put the helmet on," Bulloch recalled. "There were lots of little gadgets and knee pads and the boots had two little jets on the toes. I thought: 'This looks rather good!' There was a jet pack, too.

"I found what I thought was my hair so I put it on underneath the helmet, hanging down. When I came out to show George Lucas, he said: 'What's that funny thing sticking out of your helmet?' I said: 'Isn't it the character's hair?' 'No,' said George. 'It's a Wookiee scalp - it's supposed to be tied to your belt!'"

Despite this mishap, he secured the part. "It's not a big role," Bulloch recalled Lucas saying. "But I think you'll have some fun."

Fett, whose face is never shown, is working for Darth Vader and captures Han Solo (Harrison Ford). The character was only seen on screen for about five minutes, while his lines were voiced by Jason Wingreen. Bulloch based Fett's minimal, menacing style of movement on that of another gunslinger, Clint Eastwood's Man with No Name.

"The less you do, the stronger the character is," Bulloch observed.

"So, I would just stand with my hip one way, and I'd cradle the gun a certain way. He's aware that something could happen any time, so he's quick with the gun.

"It's ready, cocked. He knows exactly what's going on behind him. He may be moving slowly, but he's deadly when it comes to that sudden movement… I thought of Boba Fett as Clint Eastwood in a suit of armour."

Bulloch also featured in The Empire Strikes Back unmasked, as an Imperial officer who seizes Princess Leia when she tries to warn Luke Skywalker of a trap. There had been no one else available to play the part and he had to quickly change out of his costume and into the other.

The popularity of Boba Fett appears to have risen astronomically after he featured in a cartoon spin-off in 1978 and when he was made into a collectable toy. Bulloch accordingly reprised the role in Return of the Jedi (1983), in which Fett was seemingly devoured by the maw of a giant alien beast. In recent years, however, the premier bounty hunter of a galaxy far, far away has reappeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

One of six children, Jeremy Bulloch was born at Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on February 16, 1945. He was stage-struck from an early age and after failing the 11-plus exam enrolled at the Corona drama school. As a boy he was seen in small parts in Disney films and in the Titanic drama A Night to Remember (1958).

A talented cricketer and footballer, he originally considered a career in sport - for a time he frequented the gym run by Dave Prowse, who would go on to wear Darth Vader's costume. In 1962, however, having featured in the Billy Bunter television series, Bulloch was cast as one of the gang who go with Cliff Richard on a Summer Holiday.

He later appeared in films such as O Lucky Man! (1973) and The Spy Who Loved Me (1977). He was then an assistant to Desmond Llewelyn's Q in For Your Eyes Only - where he was seen testing a lethal fake cast on a broken arm - and in Octopussy. In 2005 he returned to the Star Wars universe with a cameo as a pilot in Revenge of the Sith.

On television, he was cast in the 1960s soap opera The Newcomers, about a family that moves out to the country. He was seen twice in Doctor Who, both with William Hartnell and Jon Pertwee, and in series such as The Professionals, Robin of Sherwood, Casualty and Spooks. From 1979 until 1981, he appeared in the sitcom Agony with Maureen Lipman. During the mid-1970s, Bulloch had a leading role in The Sadrina Project, a drama about the travel industry largely filmed in the Far East and designed to teach English to its peoples.

Even several decades later this would lead to his being recognised when he travelled in the region. Latterly, he was a regular attendee at fan conventions, despite suffering from Parkinson's disease.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and three sons.

© Telegraph

Telegraph.co.uk