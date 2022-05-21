Obi-Wan Kenobi and the revenge of the Star Wars prequels

When Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ next Friday, it will arrive as the culmination of a slow-but-steady rehabilitation of the long-maligned Star Wars prequels.

To fans of a certain generation, the idea of rehabilitating these films sounds absurd. They have spent most of their existence as a punchline, critical shorthand for the excesses of George Lucas, a film-maker who completely exhausted his fans’ goodwill and violated the sanctity of one of the great cinematic franchises. One might as well argue for the merits of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Of course, the first of the prequels arrived in cinemas to much buzz and excitement in May 1999. It would be an exaggeration to suggest that the initial reviews were overwhelmingly positive, but critics cut The Phantom Menace a lot of slack. Roger Ebert called it “an astonishing achievement in imaginative film-making”. Janet Maslin in the New York Times contended that it was “up to snuff”. The Phantom Menace would be the highest grossing movie of the year.

It left a bitter aftertaste, though. After the hype died down, and as fans afforded themselves some distance, they found themselves questioning some of Lucas’s choices: the obvious racial caricatures of various aliens, the reliance on unconvincing and ugly computer-generated effects, and the ill-advised comedy stylings of Jar Jar Binks, played by Ahmed Best.

Ewan McGregor in his first Star Wars outing, The Phantom Menace

Ewan McGregor in his first Star Wars outing, The Phantom Menace

This frustration bled through into pop culture. The second season of Edgar Wright’s nerd sitcom Spaced repeatedly joked about how the film had scarred its protagonist, Tim. In The Big Bang Theory, uber-nerd Sheldon scheduled a full hour of his Star Wars Day schedule to complaining about the first prequel, but worried that it wouldn’t be enough. The movie Fanboys follows a bunch of obsessive fans trying to attend a screening of The Phantom Menace, but ends with the punchline of the main character asking: “What if the movie sucks?”

These problems were compounded in the films that followed. In particular, Hayden Christensen attracted criticism in the role of Anakin Skywalker, winning two Golden Raspberry Awards for Worst Supporting Actor for Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. To be fair, it is hard to imagine any actor could make something of Lucas’s extended romantic monologues and digressions about how much Anakin hates sand.

The 2010 documentary The People vs George Lucas focused on the fractious relationship between the director and his once die-hard fans. Actors such as Ahmed Best and Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin, have talked about how the reaction to the prequels took a heavy psychological toll; Lloyd quit acting, while Best considered ending his life.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope. Photo by Disney+

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope. Photo by Disney+

With all that in mind, it is strange that so much of Disney’s recent brand management of the franchise has drawn so heavily from the prequels. Of course, the recent sequel trilogy leaned very heavily on nostalgia for the original three films, bringing back actors including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher to reprise their roles. Director JJ Abrams was even accused of loosely remaking the original Star Wars with the first of his prequels, The Force Awakens.

However, in recent years the company has folded more iconography from the prequel trilogy into their Star Wars offerings. In Rogue One, Jimmy Smits reprised his role as Bail Organa from Revenge of the Sith. Solo featured a cameo from Phantom Menace villain Darth Maul, with Ray Park returning in the role. Disney revived prequel-era cartoon series The Clone Wars, even greenlighting a spin-off series The Bad Batch and bringing breakout character Ahsoka Tano to live action.

It isn’t just cameos. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett brought back actor Temuera Morrison, who portrayed the bounty hunter Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. Morrison is cast as Jango’s clone, the infamous Boba Fett, who was played by Jeremy Bulloch in the original films. Even Jar Jar Binks himself has been part of this large-scale rehabilitation project, with Ahmed Best hired as host of the children’s gameshow Jedi Temple Challenge.

Obi-Wan Kenobi represents perhaps the culmination of this reassessment of the prequels, bringing back Ewan McGregor as the title character and even having Joel Edgerton reprise his role as Owen Lars from Revenge of the Sith. But the biggest surprise is perhaps the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Vader had appeared in Rogue One, but was voiced by original trilogy actor James Earl Jones. Obi-Wan Kenobi is very much leaning into the prequels.

Even Jar Jar Binks himself has been part of a large-scale rehabilitation project for the Star Wars prequel trilogy

Even Jar Jar Binks himself has been part of a large-scale rehabilitation project for the Star Wars prequel trilogy

Why now? There are several reasons Disney might feel comfortable embracing these long-hated films. One is nostalgia. A lot of the anger towards the prequels came from older generation fans, many of whom watched the original trilogy as children but approached the prequels as more discerning adults. Is Jar Jar Binks that much more embarrassing than the Ewoks? Is Hayden Christensen that much worse than Mark Hamill?

The prequels fandom was an early and vibrant online community, spawning affectionate memes and obsessive analysis. Many of the kids who watched The Phantom Menace in May 1999 are now adults with disposable income. They are a key target market for streaming services hoping to monetise childhood memories. “Now I meet the people who we made those films for, who were the kids of the time,” says McGregor of his choice to return. “And our Star Wars films are their Star Wars films.”

The sequel trilogy in recent years has also served as a focal point for fandom’s anger in the same way that The Phantom Menace provided an opportunity for a reassessment of Return of the Jedi. The sequels are highly divisive among the Star Wars faithful.

Disney’s most recent Star Wars output, particularly since Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi in December 2017, has felt increasingly bland and corporatised. It is a collection of nostalgic references and promotional tie-ins. In this context, the eccentricities of Lucas’s vision for the prequel trilogy can feel refreshing. If nothing else, the films’ 1950s retro-futurist aesthetic and stilted dialogue are untouched by focus-group testing, and their themes reflect the turn-of-the-millennium political anxieties of 1970s Hollywood auteur. Lucas’s Star Wars films were undoubtedly merchandise-conscious, but they felt weirdly personal in a way that the modern version doesn’t.

There may be a more cynical motivation at play. The streaming age has meant an aggressive consolidation of established media, with major studios touting their bona fides as storing houses for recognisable franchises. Fans are drawn to these services by the depth of their content libraries, and studios that own popular intellectual property are quick to capitalise on it in a competitive market. Paramount+ has boasted about wanting year-round Star Trek content.

In the past, studios were quick to reboot and rework failed properties, to bury failed adaptations and to relaunch an established concept until it worked. Sony famously cycled through three iterations of its Spider-Man franchise in less than a decade, going from Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield to Tom Holland. However, the streaming age is a volume game, and it’s notable that the most recent Spider-Man film, No Way Home, folded all three iterations into a single narrative.

In this age, past failures can be repurposed and retooled as an essential part of the larger brand, to buoy the value of the content library. Disney’s recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a significant cameo from Anson Mount as Black Bolt, the lead of the poorly reviewed and quickly cancelled 2017 show Inhumans. It feels like the movie is nudging audiences to seek out that largely forgotten show, which is conveniently streaming on Disney+.

Perhaps it doesn’t matter whether the prequels were good or bad, whether the reaction to them was overblown and exaggerated. They are now grist to the content mill. Folding elements from these movies into the multimedia Star Wars narrative inflates their value, which only makes Star Wars even more marketable to Disney. In an age where studios are no longer selling individual films but entire libraries, tying everything together makes sense.

To be fair, it is more than likely a combination of all these factors. In the original Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi assured Luke: “The Force will be with you always.” The return of Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi suggests that the Star Wars prequels will be there as well.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘streams on Disney+ from next Friday