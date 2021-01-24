Nostalgia laid on with a trowel in The Dig

The Sutton Hoo excavation of 1939 was as important to Britain's creation myth as Wood Quay would be to Dublin's. Unlike Wood Quay, however, the large burial mounds near Suffolk in south-east England were carefully and respectfully approached, with landowner Edith Pretty initiating the archaeological dig at her own expense.

What was uncovered there was unprecedented. A 90ft-long wooden ship on which an Anglo-Saxon king and his stunning array of treasures had been laid to rest in the 6th century. With Britain being dragged into war and London now a target for German bombing raids, museum officials had to think fast about how best to store the Sutton Hoo findings, settling on an underground train station for the task.

If asked to depict the discovery of the Sutton Hoo in a narrative setting, a writer would surely rub their hands together. Archaeology in general should be a rich breeding ground for cinema, what with its intrinsic flavours of mystery, revelation, and pricelessness. So why then do films about uncovering the past always treat the actual archaeology like a fairground attraction? While good fun, Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider are to archaeology what Waterworld is to sailing.

The other side, of course, is films such as this wartime drama from director Simon Stone and screenwriter Moira Buffini. Taking some cues from John Preston's 2007 novelisation of the Sutton Hoo excavation, and then shovelling on as much human drama as the thing will hold, it is an exercise in telling a story about archaeology that seems intent on shoving the archaeology out of the way. It's main curtsey to the discipline is as a mural to Basil Brown, the local amateur archaeologist who oversaw the excavation and its remarkable hoard.

Brown (Ralph Fiennes, giving it lots of "ooh-arr") is called to the country estate of widow Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan). She hires Brown to commence excavating the strange mounds on her land, and with pipe ever clenched in teeth, Brown and his small team start digging. Lonely and poor of health, Edith also must negotiate the museum officials (including Dublin actor Peter McDonald) looking over Basil's shoulder.

No sooner has shovel hit clay than we are moving away from buried treasure to a half-arsed, will-they-won't-they romantic allusion as Basil's honest-to-goodness, salt-of-the-earth charm starts to rub off on Edith and her young son. No sooner are we presented with this affectation than another flaky romantic set-up is improbably heaped on the dig. Edith's rakish cousin (Johnny Flynn) arrives to help out Basil, setting things up all too perfectly when a beautiful but unhappy young archaeologist (Lily James) is assigned to the site alongside her closeted husband.

RAF fighters rumble overhead, past rolling English meadows. Basil pedals through charming biscuit-tin villages, and the wireless murmurs away about the looming spectre of Hitler. Every moment comes coated in Stefan Gregory's sombre piano tinkles. The feeling of being trapped in a Hovis commercial sets in. This is not an aching drama that uses archaeology as a vehicle. This is post-Brexit nostalgia porn.

Stone and Buffini's film never achieves the force it assumes it does, neither as a romantic saga (too tacked-on and underdeveloped), nor a parable of British resilience on the eve of its greatest challenge. Too many lush shots of characters yielding the frame to beautiful scenery, or voiceover cuts as Stone looks to link up scenes and sensations, a device done to death here. All very stirring and picturesque, but it comes to feel cloying and empty. It also smothers the symbolic cornerstone - the archaeological heritage - by crowding the metaphor with these ineffective romantic adornments.

The dialogue veers from naturally tuned to ridiculously heightened and showy. Ken Stott's stuffy museum chief seems solely there to remind us about the significance of the finds, in case we'd forgotten they exist. He and Monica Dolan (as Basil's wife May) provide splashes of colour in a film determined to work in tones of beige. Flynn, a tremendous talent, is resigned to a romantic prop, while Fiennes and Mulligan don't connect chemically in the way the filmmakers want us to believe.

The Dig could have benefitted from that very thing that archaeological excavations themselves require most - a lightness of touch. We know it can be done - just look at Zeina Durra's Luxor (2020). Until another of those comes along, archaeology in cinema looks consigned to booby traps and mummies.

The Dig

★★

Cert 12, Netflix

76 Days

Now available ifi@home

★★★★

One year ago yesterday, on January 23, 2020, the Chinese city of Wuhan went into lockdown because of Covid-19. Here in the west, even if we knew about the situation in Wuhan, we had no idea that we would soon be in the same situation. In those early days of the pandemic, some Chinese hospitals welcomed the media because they wanted to get the word out. Journalists Hao Wu, Weixi Chen and one other who prefers to remain anonymous had gathered quite a bit of information before there was a ban placed on media coverage in March. They smuggled out the footage and Hao Wu worked on it, even after their original American backers pulled out. The resulting film is remarkable.

The film opens on a harrowing scene. A woman in horror movie-style PPE is in great distress because her father has died. Others in PPE comfort her, they tell her to remember that they all have work to do. And that work involves the cold, sick people who are banging on a door to get in. The film settles into a rhythm as a system develops in the hospital. And, although masks mean you rarely see a face, from the mobile phones of the dead to a baby girl born in a pandemic, this is a deeply human historical document.

Persian Lessons

VOD now

★★★

The Holocaust is such an emotive subject that it can be difficult to be objective about anything pertaining to it. In the face of such horror, opinions seem irrelevant. Suffice to say then that Vadim Perelman's Holocaust-themed film is an interesting take on the genre, but one not without complications. The credits says it is based on true events, but also on a short story, and it is difficult to ascertain which elements are based on what.

In France in 1942, Gilles (Nahuel Perez Biscayart) is in a lorry full of Jews who know not what their fate will be. Events unfold and Gilles finds himself in a Nazi transit camp pretending to be Persian so as to teach Farsi to Commandant Koch (Lars Eidinger). This means Gilles has to make up and remember an entire language to survive. He also has to contend with the petty politics of the guards for, although the camp is a scene of unimaginable horror for its inmates, for the Nazis, it's a workplace. One guard, Max (Jonas Nay), has it in for Gilles.

Sticklers for realism might baulk at various holes in the plot, but the lead performances are excellent and the friendship between Gilles and Koch is a rich vein with complex and contradictory emotion. Some scenes are cruel, they have to be, and if the story conceit is a bit contrived, it does allow the ending to pack an emotional punch.

The Elfkins

VOD, usual platforms from Jan 26

★

I would be much more comfortable if the movie that finally inspired me to deploy the single-star rating that signals "dismal" was a bloated budget, ego offering of overpaid big names. Instead, it's an animation feature called The Elfkins, a movie which will please the target audience of smaller children, but does so rather lazily.

In this German animation, voiced in English, the Elfkins live underground in a community deeply suspicious of humans. Their motto is "mastering handicrafts perfectly" but Elfie (voiced by Rivka Rothstein) does not have a great success record. She feels that the world of humans mightn't be too bad and so sets off with two friends.

After a brush with a pug and the first of several fart jokes, they meet failed baker Theo (Erik Hansen) and saving him becomes their mission.

It all falls into place in an entirely predictable way. The characters have that loud chirpiness so often deemed kid-friendly, even though it's not adult friendly. The animation is colourful, there's a chirpy song. Lazy but effective, kids will love it.

Áine O'Connor

Sunday Independent