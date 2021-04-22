Nominees Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis join Oscars presenting cast

Nominees Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis have joined the cast of presenters for the Oscars, the Academy said (PA)

British star Ahmed is up for best actor for playing a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal while Davis is nominated for best actress for her portrayal of a revered blues singer in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Producers for the Oscars ceremony said they wanted the show to feel like a movie and have been referring to the presenters as its cast.

Thrilled to welcome @rizwanahmed and @violadavis to this year's ensemble cast of presenters! See you on Sunday. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bFohXGiALo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 22, 2021

Previously announced to appear during the show are A-listers including Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Revealing Ahmed and Davis have joined the cast, producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said: “We’re thrilled Viola and Riz have joined our cast.

“Even though they are nominees, we really felt they needed to be a part of our Oscar ensemble.”

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, with some elements at the ceremony’s traditional home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Attendees have been told they will not need to wear masks on camera, though there have been a number of pandemic-enforced changes.

The red carpet will be stripped back, attendance to the ceremony itself is greatly limited and some nominees will appear from international locations.

British nominees include Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Gary Oldman, Emerald Fennell and Vanessa Kirby.

The Oscars take place in the early hours of Monday UK time.

