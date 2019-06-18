Noah Centineo thanked co-star Lana Condor’s “lips” as they won best kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Noah Centineo thanked co-star Lana Condor’s “lips” as they won best kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Noah Centineo thanks Lana Condor’s lips as they win best kiss

The pair appeared opposite each other in Netflix romance To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and were honoured for their hot tub embrace in the film.

They accepted the prize on stage together and Condor, 22, said: “Wow. About a year and a half ago we made this little movie and we had no idea this was gonna happen.

“This is all because of you guys, the fans. Thank you.”

Centineo, 23, added: “Thanks to Lana’s lips.” Laughing, Condor referenced Pride month and said: “I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner.

“And also, kiss who you wanna kiss, love who you wanna love and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

"Kiss who you want to kiss, love who you want to love, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise" - @lanacdaily #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ObXS5K1jNj — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on Jenny Han’s 2014 novel of the same name and was a hit with fans when it arrived on Netflix in August last year.

Centineo, who won breakthrough performance for the film at the MTV awards, has since made a name for himself as a romcom star, appearing in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

Condor also starred in Alita: Battle Angel earlier this year.

A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is in development.

Press Association