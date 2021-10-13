No Time To Die takes more than £50m at UK box office

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux at the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The new James Bond film No Time To Die has taken more than £50 million at the UK box office after just two weekends on release – enough to already make it one of the top 10 highest-grossing 007 movies of all time.

The latest big screen instalment in the long-running spy series, which sees Daniel Craig play the famous secret agent for the last time, had made £52.7 million as of October 10.

This means it is currently eighth in the list of most successful Bond films in the UK, just behind 2002’s Die Another Day (a total box office of £55.5 million), in which Pierce Brosnan played 007, and 1979’s Moonraker (£55.9 million), which starred Sir Roger Moore in the lead role.

Skyfall (2012), Daniel Craig’s third outing as Bond, is top of the chart with a mighty £125.9 million in UK box office takings.

Close on its heels is Spectre (2015), which took £110.3 million.

The top four highest-grossing 007 films in the UK all feature Craig in the lead role, with 2006’s Casino Royale in third place (£77.8 million) and 2008’s Quantum Of Solace (£67.9 million) ranked fourth.

All figures have been compiled for the PA news agency by the British Film Institute and have been adjusted for inflation to 2021 prices.

Comparable UK box office data began in 1975 – which means no films starring the original 007, Sir Sean Connery, make it into the chart.

No Time To Die took £15.2 million in the UK during its second weekend on release (October 8-10), down 28% on the equivalent figure for its first weekend (October 1-3).

The film’s cumulative UK box office to date, £52.7 million, is slightly behind the equivalent amount taken by Skyfall (£53.4 million) two weekends after release.

It is also some way behind the equivalent amount taken by Spectre (£64.0 million), though this film also enjoyed four days of preview screenings.

Craig’s swansong as 007 after 15 years in the role is already the highest-grossing film at the UK box office in 2021 so far.

But that title could yet be challenged by one of a number of blockbusters due for release before the end of the year, including Dune, West Side Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The highest-grossing film of all time in the UK is 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which – adjusted for inflation – has taken more than £140 million.