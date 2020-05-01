No Time To Die star Ana de Armas celebrates her birthday with Ben Affleck

No Time To Die star Ana De Armas cuddled up to boyfriend Ben Affleck as she celebrated her 32nd birthday (Ian West/PA)

No Time To Die star Ana de Armas cuddled up to boyfriend Ben Affleck as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

The Knives Out actress made it Instagram official with Batman star Affleck, 47, sharing a series of loved-up snaps on social media.

In one, a bearded Affleck held her waist while she took a selfie of the pair while in another they embraced while gazing away from the camera at a sunset.

The rest of the pictures show de Armas’s birthday celebrations, including colourful balloons and a chocolate cake topped with candles and the number 32.

The Cuban-born star captioned the post: “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year.”

De Armas and Affleck have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, running errands and walking their dogs.

They reportedly met on the set of upcoming thriller Deep Water, in which she plays Affleck’s wife.

De Armas will make her debut as a Bond Girl alongside Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, which was originally set to launch in April before being pushed back to November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PA Media