‘Nika gave her heart and soul in her final film – and there is some relief in that’

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was a television moment to stop viewers in their tracks. Barry McGuigan, a veritable legend of Irish sport, could not hold back the tears as he talked to Ryan Tubridy about the loss to cancer of his daughter, Nika.

His pain was so raw that many Late Late Show viewers would have felt voyeuristic simply watching – and, yet, it was hard to avert the gaze. Devastating grief is all around – we just hope it won’t visit us.

Nora-Jane Noone knows more than most about Barry McGuigan’s anguished grief. She became close to Nika when they were cast as troubled sisters in the twin lead roles in the powerful new Irish film Wildfire. The parts demanded that both actresses dig deep in their emotional lockers – and they did. The reward is an Ifta nomination for Noone – and a posthumous nod for Nika McGuigan.

