It was a night of near misses for Irish nominees at the 79th Golden Globes, which took place behind closed doors and away from the cameras at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which was tipped to do well through the awards season, was nominated in seven categories but came away with just one win - for Best Screenplay.

Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan had both been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Belfast, but lost out to Kodi Smit-McPhee for his eye-catching portrayal of an unhinged teenager in Jane Campion’s bleak western Power of the Dog.

Caitriona Balfe, who played Branagh’s mother in Belfast, an autobiographical drama set on the eve of the Troubles, was up in the Best Supporting Actress category, as was Ruth Negga, for her superb performance in Rebecca Hall’s period drama Passing.

But as expected, both were eclipsed by Ariana DeBose, who won the award for her barnstorming turn in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Read More

Power of the Dog and West Side Story were the big winners in the film categories, with Jane Campion winning Best Film/Drama and the Best Director Globe, and Spielberg’s exuberant remake of the classic musical also winning three awards.

There were surprises too, however: Benedict Cumberbatch had been widely expected to win Best Actor/Drama for Power of the Dog, but instead Will Smith won for his ambling portrayal of the Williams sisters’ relentlessly driven dad in King Richard.

Video of the Day

Expand Close HFPA President Helen Hoehne speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HFPA President Helen Hoehne speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress/Drama (her sixth Golden Globe) for her stylish performance as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, beating Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Jessica Chastain (Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Alana Haim, who probably ought to have won for her memorably intense turn in Paul Thomas Anderon’s Licorice Pizza. One of the best films of 2021, Anderson’s drama came away empty-handed.

On the TV side, it was all about Succession, which picked up Best Series (again), a Best Actor award for Jeremy Strong, and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook. Michael Keaton deservedly won Best Actor in a Miniseries for his compelling portrayal of an opiate-addicted doctor in Dopesick, while Kate Winslet won Best Actress in a Miniseries for her brilliant work on Mare of Easttown.

All the series nominated really bring the drama, but as we all know, there can be only one.... And the #GoldenGlobe for Best Drama Series goes to @succession. pic.twitter.com/YsY39fyseo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

These were the sackcloth and ashes Globes, as the ceremony bowed its head in shame over last year’s controversies.

Normally, the Golden Globes is the party night of the awards season, a stark contrast to the school assembly atmosphere of the Oscars, with wine on the tables and actors and film-makers letting their hair down and making tipsy acceptance speeches.

None of that last night as, for the first time in donkey’s years, the event was not televised. There were no stars, no audience, no high-profile presenters, just skulking members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - results were announced via social media.

Congratulations to all of those nominated and all the 79th #GoldenGlobe winners! 👏



For a full list of our winners check out our website https://t.co/YNJdDhHQ7L pic.twitter.com/Wwoc0Rw4o1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

The Globes’ long term future is still in doubt following the scandal that erupted on the eve of the 78th Awards on March 1st last, when the Los Angeles Times ran a story revealing that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the non-profit organisation that gives out the awards, was paying members to be on committees, and boasted not a single black member. Allegations of institutional sexism subsequently emerged.

Much recrimination followed, and Tom Cruise led the consequent rush to judgement when he returned his three Golden Globes. Netflix, Amazon Prime and others then boycotted the submission process, and while the HFPA have announced significant reforms, much work remains to be done if the Golden Globes is to regain its former status as Hollywood’s biggest awards night outside the Oscars.

And a note of hope for tonight’s losers: while the Globes was traditionally a strong indicator of Oscar success, that may not necessarily be true any more. So for Irish nominees like Ciaran Hinds, Ruth Negga and Caitriona Balfe, awards season may not necessarily be over.