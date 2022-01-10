| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Night of near-misses for Irish at Golden Globes, as ceremony is a far cry from its party past

These were the sackcloth and ashes Globes, as the ceremony bowed its head in shame over last year’s controversies. Paul Whitington writes 

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association) Expand
HFPA President Helen Hoehne speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association) Expand
HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association) Expand

Close

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

HFPA President Helen Hoehne speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

HFPA President Helen Hoehne speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

/

HFPA Grantee and Founder and Executive Director of Kids in the Spotlight Tige Charity presents the Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Paul Whitington

It was a night of near misses for Irish nominees at the 79th Golden Globes, which took place behind closed doors and away from the cameras at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which was tipped to do well through the awards season, was nominated in seven categories but came away with just one win - for Best Screenplay.

Most Watched

Privacy