Nicole Kidman burst into tears after receiving best actress Oscar nomination

Nicole Kidman has revealed she burst into tears after receiving the best actress Oscar nomination for her role in Being The Ricardos.

The award-winning actress said there was “so much emotion” attached to the experience that she had not realised she was carrying.

The 54-year-old received the nod for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in the film, in which she stars alongside Javier Bardem.

She is up against Kristen Stewart for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter.

Fresh off her best actress Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in #BeingTheRicardos, Nicole Kidman tells #TheView about the moment she found out: "I literally started crying!"



"There's so much emotion attached to it that I didn't realize I was carrying." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zMNZvwBptP — The View (@TheView) February 10, 2022

Kidman previously won the coveted best actress prize 20 years ago in 2002 for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

She also received nods in 2001 for Moulin Rouge, 2010 for Rabbit Hole and a best supporting actress nomination in 2016 for Lion.

Speaking on the US chat show The View, Kidman revealed that due to changing time zones and jet lag she had forgotten the day the nominations were being released.

She explained: “We’d come back from Australia, we were jet-lagged.

“My kids, my husband and I were having breakfast and I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations so I was not aware.

Video of the Day

“And suddenly I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like ‘Your phone’s going, someone’s FaceTiming you mum’ and I pick it up and they go ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar’.

“I’m like ‘What?’ and I literally started crying.”

The actress added: “I mean there’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realise I was carrying.

Expand Close The 54-year-old received the nod for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in the film, in which she stars alongside Javier Bardem (Matt Crossick/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 54-year-old received the nod for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in the film, in which she stars alongside Javier Bardem (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Tears were coming and my kids are looking at me like ‘Wow congrats mum…anyway we’re going to be late, we’ve got to get going’.”

Kidman’s husband, Grammy award-winning country musician Keith Urban posted a tribute to her success on line, saying the family had “really lived through it with you on this one”.

Speaking about her family’s role in her career, Kidman said: “They’re always a part of every decision because obviously the family has to come and has to support.

“I’m asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them. And so it was a group decision, but when I was preparing they were my audience.

“So I’d sit them on the couch and I do it and they’d be saying ‘You’ve got a lot more work to do.’ They’re always very critical family members.”

She added the experience felt “shared” due to her daughter’s ambitions to be a director and Mr Urban’s ear for sound which helped her to check parts of her performance.

CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/cjjoCG3YYU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 8, 2022

The musician is due to replace Adele at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after the singer was forced to cancel her residency shows last minute, citing delays caused by coronavirus.

In a post congratulating his wife on her nomination, Mr Urban wrote: “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!

“SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING.

“Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”