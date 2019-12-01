Voters answering the door in the Finchley and Golders Green constituency were greeted by a surprise canvasser on Sunday – actor Hugh Grant.

Voters answering the door in the Finchley and Golders Green constituency were greeted by a surprise canvasser on Sunday – actor Hugh Grant.

New role for Hugh Grant as he joins Luciana Berger on campaign trail

The Notting Hill star appeared alongside local Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger, to help with her campaign.

One resident, student Sam L’huillier, 19, was certainly star-struck. “It was sick, I don’t really know Hugh Grant but I’m obviously a big Lib Dem supporter so I think it was cool chatting to Luciana Berger,” he said.

Neighbour Grant Nairn, 44, said: “I didn’t realise (the seat) was that close because historically it’s been Labour, but I’m against leaving the EU.”

Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Mr Nairn said Ms Berger’s presence “made a big difference,” and that he would consider his position.

His daughter Lulu, 10, was excited for other reasons.

“He (Grant) is so amazing, he’s in Paddington, he’s in Two Weeks, it’s like, oh my God, someone famous is outside my window – it was so awesome,” she said.

Speaking to Ms Berger’s supporters after canvassing, Mr Grant admitted that he was not “a life-long Lib Dem supporter”.

We're proud to support @LucianaBerger as our Fantastic #PeoplesVote candidate in Finchlet and Golders Green. Want to help put #Brexit back to the people?

Find out how below and support her campaign 👇 — People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) November 29, 2019

“The real reason I’m here is, like so many of the population now, poll after poll has shown Britain has changed its mind,” he said.

Grant plans to visit various constituencies and support other parties with tactical voting against Brexit which he said was “the responsibility of all of us”.

In the coming days he will be joining Chuka Umunna and Independent candidate Dominic Grieve to canvas voters, as well as another un-named Labour candidate who is contesting a Tory-held seat in an outer London constituency.

Hugh Grant with Luciana Berger (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Grant joked that he had a soft spot for the Lib Dems as he had “led the party for much of the 60s and 70s”, referring to his role as Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC programme, A Very English Scandal.

In a short Q&A after he was asked, “as a former prime minister”, how he would tackle the US president and “whether Carrie Symonds should be worried”, a reference to another role in the 2003 rom-com, Love Actually.

Grant replied coyly that it would be tricky with a “complete moron as president”.

PA Media