New Irish comedy film about TV Licence Inspectors policing Tory Island shows at Galway Film Fleadh

'Licence for Nil', a new Irish short film, is to be shown today at this year's Galway Film Fleadh today. The comedy short film tells the story of two TV Licence Inspectors who visit remote Tory island in a hopeless effort to collect fees from locals. The comedy was filmed in 2022 and supported by Donegal County Council. Much of the cast comprised of locals from Tory Island. The film is directed by Shane Robinson and written by Shannon Welby.