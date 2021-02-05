New documentary to explore historical abuse allegations against Woody Allen

A new documentary is to explore the historical sexual abuse allegations against film-maker Woody Allen.

The four-part US series by HBO, titled ALLEN v. FARROW, will attempt to shed light on claims the Oscar-winner sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he has vehemently denied.

The documentary will go “behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals”, according to a statement.

What you think you know is just the tip of the iceberg.#AllenVFarrow, a four-part original documentary series from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, premieres February 21 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/vUBKdkYRVr — HBO (@HBO) February 5, 2021

It features new investigative work and interviews with Ms Farrow and her mother, Mia.

Singer and reported family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators and eyewitnesses will also feature in the programme.

Allen has long denied the accusations that he molested Dylan when she was seven years old in the 1990s.

In an advert for the documentary, which was shared on Twitter, a voiceover said: “No matter what you think you know, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

ALLEN v. FARROW has been made by filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy and will begin in the US on February 21.

In 2018, Dylan said she felt she had been ignored over the sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father Allen, 85.

Famous faces including Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall have previously distanced themselves from the director after working with him in the past.

