Netflix offers first look at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel

Netflix offers first look at images of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has offered fans a first look at Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

The director admitted he “cannot wait” for the film’s release, as the streaming giant shared a picture of the “glam European beach vacation whodunnit”.

Daniel Craig is due to reprise his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc for the sequel, which will see his character travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Craig appears alongside an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Kate Hudson.

Sharing a new image of the cast gathered around an elegant dining table, Netflix tweeted: “Nothing brings friends together like a killer party.”

In his own post, Johnson said: “Glass Onion is fast approaching and just speaking for myself personally I CANNOT WAIT.

“Behold! First-look images of our glam European beach vacation whodunnit:”

Revealing the title of the movie back in June, Johnson paid tribute to the work of detective novelist Agatha Christie and said he hoped to “emulate” her with his films.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.

Video of the Day

“It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually.

“Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.

The European premiere of Glass Onion will close out the BFI London Film Festival in October.