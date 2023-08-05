Neil Jordan: ‘I cried watching An Cailín Ciúin because I was expecting some resolution involving abuse’

The film director on his acting ambitions, working on a mink farm and getting hooked on Succession

Sligo-born Neil Jordan’s body of work includes Breakfast on Pluto, The Company of Wolves, Mona Lisa, Interview with the Vampire, The Butcher Boy, Michael Collins, Marlowe, and he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Crying Game. Jordan has written a number of books, including award-winning Night in Tunisia.