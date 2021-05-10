NBC says it will not broadcast Golden Globes next year amid diversity criticism

US network NBC said it will not broadcast next year’s Golden Globe Awards following criticism over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes as he joined a growing wave of outrage against the association.

The HFPA, which oversees the annual awards show, has been heavily criticised after it emerged it had no black members.

Its ethics had also been questioned over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

Now NBC, which pays millions of dollars to broadcast the ceremony each year, said it would not do so in 2022.

It said in a statement: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Cruise is understood to have handed his trophies back in protest against the HFPA.

Scarlett Johansson added her voice over the weekend and said she had been subjected to “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.

Netflix and Amazon, two of the biggest players in Hollywood, previously said they would not work with the HFPA until it introduced more meaningful reform.

The association had promised to fix its diversity problem by admitting more members.

It has been contacted for comment.

The HFPA is an organisation of roughly 90 non-US journalists based in southern California.

There was uproar after it emerged in February that none of its members was black.

The 2021 ceremony took place on February 28, with the HFPA apologising during the show and promising reform.

It announced its plans last week, which included widening its membership and hiring diversity advisers.

HFPA president Ali Sar said: “Today’s overwhelming vote to reform the association reaffirms our commitment to change.”

However, the proposals were widely criticised.

Time’s Up, founded in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, said the plans fell short of what was required.

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant’s relationship with the HFPA was on hold “until more meaningful changes are made”.

PA Media