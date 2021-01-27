National Board of Review reveals its top film for 2020

Spike Lee’s Vietnam War movie Da 5 Bloods was named the year’s best film by the US National Board of Review (Netflix/PA)

Spike Lee’s Vietnam War movie Da 5 Bloods was named 2020’s best film by the US National Board of Review (NBR).

Lee won best director for the Netflix feature, which explores the lingering trauma caused by war. Other likely Oscar contenders Minari, News Of The World, Nomadland, Soul and Promising Young Woman were all named among the 10 best films of last year.

British stars were also recognised by the New York-based NBR.

Riz Ahmed was named best actor for his portrayal of a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal while Carey Mulligan won best actress for her role in Promising Young Woman.

Best supporting actor went to Ahmed’s co-star Paul Raci while Youn Yuh-jung was awarded the actress equivalent for her part in Minari.

British director Paul Greengrass shared the best adapted screenplay prize with his News Of The World co-writer Luke Davies while original screenplay went to Lee Isaac Chung for Minari.

The year’s breakthrough performance was judged to be Sidney Flanigan in Never Rarely Sometimes Always and the NBR said the best directorial debut was Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth.

Disney’s Soul was named best animated feature while Time won best documentary.

The late Chadwick Boseman, who has won acclaim for his final film role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was honoured with the NBR Icon Award.

Annie Schulhof, NBR president, said: “We are also honoured to present the posthumous NBR Icon Award to Chadwick Boseman, an extraordinary talent who represented the best of what an actor could be no matter what the role.”

The NBR was founded in 1909 and is made up of film enthusiasts, industry professionals and academics.

This year’s Hollywood awards season has been delayed by the pandemic and the Oscars is due to take place on April 25.

