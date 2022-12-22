My favourite Christmas movie: From Casablanca to Oz

Joe Duffy I love the mixture of comedy and drama in Some Like It Hot. It’s really well done — the one-liners are so great, and Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis’s acting is so brilliant.

I’ve always admired Jack and, when reading his autobiography, I was struck by a great line where he said something like: “I’ve always believed when you get on the elevator and you get to the top floor” — which he, obviously, did in acting — “you’ve an obligation to send the elevator back down and bring someone else up.” That always reminds me of Gay Byrne, actually. The opening is superb and I love the fact that it’s in black and white. I’d say I’ve seen it 100 times. I always find something new in it that I’d missed.

Joe Duffy presents ‘Liveline’, one of RTÉ Radio’s longest-running programmes



‘This magical childhood favourite still holds up well’

Pat Kenny

The Wizard of Oz is always shown at Christmas even though it is not, strictly speaking, a Christmas movie. I love it because it brings me right back to my childhood and the magic of the movies. I remember, as child, seeing it for the first time and how incredible it was when it went from the black and white of Kansas to this technicolor world of Oz. I love all the characters, especially the Lion. Looking at it as an adult, it still holds up incredibly well — it’s ostensibly about the human condition, about facing fears. It’s a beautiful moral tale.

Pat Kenny presents ‘The Pat Kenny Show’ on Newstalk



‘It’s a made-for-TV film but it’s really heartwarming’

Louise Heraghty

Every Christmas, for years, my brother Brian and I would watch Christmas on Division Street. It was a kind of made-for-TV film that came out in 1991. It’s based on a true story. Fred Savage — whom people will know from The Wonder Years — plays a school kid who befriends a homeless man. That’s basically the premise of it, but it’s really good and heartwarming. We first came across it on TV, but couldn’t find it again for ages, until I was working in a video store in Sligo as a teenager. We’d rent it every year. Brian lives in Vancouver now — he’s a bigger movie fan than I am — but I think that film means a lot to him too.

Louise Heraghty is an RTÉ weather presenter

‘I love the concepts of space and time travel but it’s bigger than those things’

Zainab Boladale

I love the Doctor Who Christmas specials. I’ve been watching them since I was small. I love to look at the new ones, and there’s real anticipation each year, but I always binge-watch the old ones too. I’ve been into sci-fi and have loved the concepts of space and time travel. It’s bigger than those things too — the characters are so quirky and it’s playful and has appeal no matter what age you are. I enjoy them as much now, at 26, as I did when I was 12. Lots of people have played the part of Doctor Who, but David Tennant is my favourite, maybe because he did it when I was a teenager and watching him again takes me back in time.

Zainab Boladale is a journalist with RTÉ’s ‘Nationwide’

‘I was going to watch 10 minutes of it but I couldn’t leave’

Ciara Kelly

I adore Casablanca, and the magic of it never wears off. The first time I ever saw it was on Christmas Eve and I was in my parents’ house. I was in college at the time and set to go out for the night and then Casablanca came on the telly. I thought I’d watch it for about 10 minutes, but I stayed with it to the end. I couldn’t leave — I was glued to it. I loved the characters and being carried away to that wartime period. There are so many great quotable lines from it too. And it’s black and white, which reminds me of my youth and my parents — I tend to only see black-and-white films at Christmas. I recently watched Casablanca with my daughter and she loved it too.

Ciara Kelly co-presents Newstalk’s ‘Breakfast’ show



‘It’s a swansong evening that plays like a great album’

Fiachna Ó Braonáin

A film I go back to time and again, whether at Christmas or not, is The Last Waltz. It’s Martin Scorsese’s amazing concert film about The Band. It’s basically a swansong evening, and the respect and love with which they’re held is so obvious when you look at that incredible list of musicians who were on stage with them [Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison among many others]. The concert footage is great, but what’s also really special are the mood pieces shot in and around the sound stage in the days running up to it. It’s a little bit like a great album in that you notice little details in it each time.

Broadcaster Fiachna Ó Braonáin is a founding member of Hothouse Flowers

‘It’s a timeless classic that pulls at the heartstrings, makes you tear up, fills you with joy’

Luan Parle

It’s A Wonderful Life is a timeless classic that pulls at the heartstrings, makes you tear up, fills you with joy and helps you remember what’s truly important in life. It’s a feelgood family movie with a deep message. I can’t remember exactly what age I was when I first saw it but I know I was very young and it was Christmas with the family, all sat around the fire. At that time, I wouldn’t have understood the true meaning behind it. Now, with each year that passes, when I rewatch it, I take a little more from it. To quote Clarence, the angel from the film: “No man is a failure who has friends.”

Luan Parle is an award-winning songwriter and composer

‘We’re all pilgrims who are trying to get to a place where life is better’

John Creedon

My favourite film to watch at Christmas, without question, is The Wizard of Oz. My children also grew to love it and also, too, did my grandchildren. It’s a remarkable film. The Wicked Witch of the West still scares the life out of me! It’s only with the years that I came to realise that it’s an adult movie as well. It’s so relevant to society in that, at some level, we’re all pilgrims who are trying to get to a place where life is better. Above all, the great Oz himself… sometimes these great tyrannical characters, be it Putin or someone else, is just a frightened little man when you pull back the curtain. I watch it every Christmas and it never loses its power to enthral.

John Creedon is a broadcaster and author whose latest book is ‘An Irish Folklore Treasury’

‘My wife and I watched it on a New Year’s Eve and it’s become a thing’

Rick O’Shea

The crucial part of When Harry Met Sally is at the very end. Spoiler alert (although the film has been out long enough now ) — they end up getting together at a New Year’s Eve party. The last bit of the film takes place over Christmas and they’re both sort of miserable, but then there’s a happy ending. It’s a film that my wife and I really love. When we got together, about 12 years ago, we watched it on a New Year’s Eve and it’s become a thing. Every year, when we’re not out doing something, we watch it. One year, we even managed to make the new year play out at exactly the same time in reality as it did in the film.

Rick O’Shea is a broadcaster who runs Ireland’s largest book club

‘An incredible cast and there isn’t one song that’s a dud’

Aedín Gormley

High Society was, unusually, a musical that began life on the screen. It’s actually the musical version of the classic black-and-white film The Philadelphia Story, and much as I love that version, when I went back to it recently, I missed the songs. High Society has the songs of Cole Porter, who, for me, is a master songwriter, and there isn’t one song that’s a dud. There’s an incredible cast, too, including Grace Kelly in her only role in a musical, and you’ve Frank Sinatra working with Bing Crosby for the first time. And Louis Armstrong is there too, on trumpet. It’s very funny too — lovely and light for this time of year.

Aedín Gormley presents ‘Movies and Musicals’ on RTÉ Lyric FM