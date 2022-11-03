My Father’s Dragon is going to be your new favourite animated movie and Nora Twomey of Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon is the woman behind it

If anyone started the phenomenal boom in Irish animation, it was Cartoon Saloon. Set up in 1999 on a wing and a prayer, the Kilkenny company has achieved things that would have been unimaginable to its founders.

Movies like The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers have become national treasures, their TV show Puffin Rock has enchanted small children across the globe, and the company’s international success has been quite staggering. All four of their feature-length animations have been Oscar-nominated.

Now comes a fifth, My Father’s Dragon, a film on an altogether grander scale than anything Cartoon Saloon has previously attempted. Made in association with Netflix, this sumptuous, playful animation is directed by Nora Twomey, who founded Cartoon Saloon with Tomm Moore and Paul Young. As a director, Twomey already has The Secret of Kells and Breadwinner under her belt, but admits that My Father’s Dragon represented a challenge of a different sort.

“Netflix came on board very early with this” she tells me via Zoom, “when we were still at the screenplay stage, and they offered us the opportunity to really push this one to an epic scale.

“They told us look we just want you to bring your team together and do your best work, and for me that was an incredible opportunity. That and the reach of this film, because it will go out on Netflix on November 11th, which means it’ll be available to people all over the world at the one time.

“As a storyteller I love the idea that this will get out there on that scale. So yeah I suppose it is a bit of a departure, and it’s based in American culture rather than Irish culture, so that’s a little bit different, but really I just go where the stories take me. It wasn’t really a conscious decision of, OK, let’s do something really different, it was just that this story particularly resonated with me, and so that’s why we chose to do it.”

Based on the much-loved children’s books by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father’s Dragon tells the story of Elmer Elevator, a cu rious and resourceful boy who moves to the big city with his mother, a harried widow, after their corner shop goes out of business during the Great Depression. Elmer then follows a talking cat to the docks, as you do, and is transported by a whale to a magical island where he meets and bonds with a young dragon called Boris.

All of this is animated with impressive verve and emotion by Twomey and her team, and their vivid version of Wild Island almost seems like a character in itself. Ruth Stiles Gannett’s books are considered almost sacred in the US: was she afraid at all of dropping the ball on this one?

“Oh absolutely,” she says. “Ruth’s book has been appreciated by generations, and is so loved. We did move away from a straight adaptation of the book, because there are three of them, and Elmer and Boris only meet each other at the very end of the first one. I wanted their relationship to be central to this story, and I wanted the film to spend as much time as possible on Wild Island, so we could explore all the colour and the animals and the adventure of that.

“To make sure we were going to be in the same realm that Ruth created, I went to visit her a couple of years back. She’s 99 now, and she lives in a small village in upstate New York called Trumansberg, so I went up there to say hello. She has this beautiful garden, and it was August, and it was full of butterflies. She’s just immersed in nature and I think the book has that feeling too.

“She wrote it in the mid-1940s, and I wanted to ask her what she remembered about writing it, and what it was that she really wanted to communicate. She told me that the character of Elmer is a child who really thinks for himself. He has his own voice, he’s not talked down to, and he always has the tools and the resources to deal with whatever he has to go through.

“That’s something I took away from that meeting, and it’s what became the heart of this film. She and her family have been extremely supportive: she has seven amazing daughters, and they’ve watched this whole thing evolve. They’re a wonderful family.”

Those original stories were beautifully illustrated by the author’s mother-in-law, Ruth Chrisman Gannett, and Twomey’s film reflects that original template. “The character of Boris was very much based on those illustrations,” she explains, “and there’s a lovely sense of pattern to the foliage and attention to detail in nature, and you can feel that even in Ruth’s house. So that was very much an inspiration for us, but children’s imaginations were a big inspiration too.

“My children were young when we first started this project so I read them the book and I asked them to draw me the characters. And a production designer on the film also asked her kids to do the same. As an adult you think, OK I have to draw a tiger so the head has to be this size in relation to the body and all that, but children just go, the head’s fierce so I’m going to draw a huge head. As animators, we were inspired by their example!”

Because this is a Netflix film, Twomey explains, she and her animators felt they could “go bigger with it”. That meant “really pushing out not just the hand-drawn animation, but the supporting softwares that we use as well. We really pushed those to give that sense of scale, especially with Wild Island.” That magic place is beautifully rendered.

Shooting during a pandemic was tricky, however, even for an animation.

“We had an amazing team on this one,” she says, “a big team, but it was difficult I have to say because we were in production during the lockdowns, so if we needed to pick up some of the actors’ voice performances, it was complicated.

“I remember Yara Shahidi, who plays the part of Kali, doing pick ups in her dad’s closet because it kind of dulled the sound, she was sitting underneath all these clothes in order to record. We had animators in Mexico, and eastern Europe, all over the place, working on the film. So we did have challenges, but also amazing opportunities to make it as big and epic an adventure as we possibly could.”

We were able to set up one computer in that room and a bunch of paper and pencils, and so that was our start. No we never looked this far ahead, but I still think we’re just a bunch of buddies

In scope and scale, My Father’s Dragon is a far cry from Cartoon Saloon’s humble roots in a one-room Kilkenny office. Could Twomey have imagined this level of success back in those early days?

“We certainly didn’t look this far ahead, I don’t think we even looked five years ahead, in fact if we’d written a five-year business plan we probably wouldn’t have gone ahead with the studio, we would have realised ok this is a million to one shot so let’s just go and work in a big studio or in a games company or something.

" We came together in the first place because we were a bunch of buddies that met in college that liked to draw together and were inspired by each other’s talents and imaginations and all of that.

“And we could support each other so that’s what gelled us together, that and the opportunity to come to Kilkenny. Young Irish Filmmakers, which are a terrific organisation down there in Kilkenny, and they offered us a room with no rent, we were able to set up one computer in that room and a bunch of paper and pencils, and so that was our start. No we never looked this far ahead, but I still think we’re just a bunch of buddies – there’s more of us now, there’s over 200 of us now, but we still are basically just a bunch of people who like to draw stuff together.”

A key part of Cartoon Saloon’s achievement has been the distinct Irishness of their animations, which have woven deep Celtic visual traditions and themes into mainstream modern entertainments.

“The trilogy of films, The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers very much do very much celebrate different aspects of Irish culture. The Breadwinner though, set in Afghanistan, is quite different, but still has storytelling at its heart and still has the child’s perspective at its heart. And similarly with My Father’s Dragon, I think what probably draws all of our films together is that child’s perspective, a child figuring out the world around them and just trying to navigate that and have a massive adventure kind of thing in the middle of it, so that’s something that we’re always attracted to putting up on screen.”

Does she have a favourite?

“I loved each one of them as we were making them, but I don’t think I could pick one. My most recent baby I guess is always my favourite, so, I’m so proud of everything that we’ve accomplished on My Father’s Dragon, but I love each of them the stories we told at the time, and I think they were right for us as a company, each one as they happened.

“It’s like picking a favourite child, I don’t think I can.”

‘My Father’s Dragon’ is released in cinemas on November 4 and streaming on Netflix from November 11.​