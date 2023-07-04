‘My ambition sort of disappeared when I had kids’: Stuart Townsend on family, money, Hollywood and coming home to make his latest movie

The Dublin actor was back in Ireland to shoot his new film, ‘The Martini Shot’, and opened up about career, family, Charlize Theron and missing out on the ‘Lord of the Rings’ role

When Stuart Townsend came to Ireland to shoot his latest feature The Martini Shot, he hadn’t been home in years. These days, the Howth native calls ‘deep within the jungle’ in Costa Rica his home. Yet for the film shoot, which took place partly in Clare and Limerick, Townsend had his two young sons Desmond and Ezra in tow, who were pre-schoolers at the time.