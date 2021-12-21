| 6.1°C Dublin

Movies of 2021 quiz: challenge the film buffs in your life

With cinemas yo-yoing between open and shut, most movies were watched from the comfort of the couch in 2021.

And yet, it was still a memorable year for the silver screen. One where Chloé Zhao become only the second woman to win a Best Director gong at the Oscars, Daniel Craig had his swan song as 007 and the long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune was released.

Closer to home, Summerhill's Barry Keoghan became a superhero in Eternals, the nation obsessed over the begorrah accents of Wild Mountain Thyme and Claire Dunne announced herself to the world in Herself, a touching drama she also co-wrote.

2021 has very much felt like 2020 Part II, so we've 10 questions to see what can you remember from the past year.






