Wonder Woman 1984 review: An Amazonian adrift in Reagan’s America makes for a witty adventure

12A, 151mins, in cinemas now

After a year like this, the world needs a superhero, and while even Wonder Woman may not be enough to save cinema, at least she’s turned up. Pretty splendid she looks too, as embodied by the square-jawed, imperious Gal Gadot, and in Wonder Woman 1984 the Amazonian warrior finds herself marooned in Ronald Reagan’s America.

Delayed from last year, and at one point scheduled for an August 2020 release, Patty Jenkins’ witty adventure might have had an axe to grind in the US presidential elections, because the villain at times seems deliberately designed to remind us of a certain soon-to-be ex-president. But its broader critique of laissez-faire capitalism will not prevent punters from enjoying the film’s essential silliness.

For silly it is, camp and frothy, winningly daft enough to remind us of the antique TV show whose star, Lynda Carter troubled the dreams of many a 1970s adolescent (OK, me). In a splendidly handled opening sequence, we are taken back to Diana Prince’s childhood on the hidden Greek isle of Themyscira, where the young girl takes part in an epic sporting trial. She doesn’t win, but learns a vital lesson.

Read More

In the 2017 film Wonder Woman, Diana found herself dodging bullets and bombs in Great War trenches in the company of dashing US Air Force pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who died heroically in a fireball at the end. Diana loved him, and as we see in this film has remained alone through the long decades since, and now works as an archaeologist at Washington’s Smithsonian Institute. She’s polite but distant with her colleagues, and spends her free time moping about her spacious apartment and occasionally donning the old breast plate to fight crime. But her heart’s not in it.

Expand Close Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in 'Wonder Woman 1984' Clay Enos/Warner Bros. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Everything changes, however, when a colleague at the Smithsonian is sent a strange little artefact she initially considers worthless. Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig) is puzzled by the jagged precious stone set in a band inscribed with Latin, and shows it to Diana, who is equally nonplussed. But failed businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) knows exactly what it is, and has spent years searching for it. For the stone possesses magic powers, and will grant the wish of anyone who touches it. Lord steals it, but not before Barbara Ann has held it and wished to be more like Diana, who also made a secret wish — that her beloved Steve be restored to life.

Back Steve (Chris Pine) comes, and wanders about the shopping mall and avenues of 1980s Washington DC slack-jawed at the sheer excess of it all, staring after jet planes in the sky, and cowering in fear at the edge of an escalator. Barbara Ann, meanwhile, has discovered style, inner beauty and superhuman strength, which she uses to avenge herself on the men who have sexually harassed her. But Max Lord has bigger plan, and turns the stone’s power to his own advantage, buying up half the world’s oil supplies, infiltrating the White House and inadvertently risking a nuclear war.

There seems to be an unwritten rule that all superhero movies are two-and-a-half hours long, and they never need to be. But punters who do venture into the multiplex this Christmas may feel that, with Wonder Woman 1984, they will at least get their money’s worth. It is a lot of fun, and Patty Jenkins and her co-writers were right to resurrect Chris Pine, whose comic timing was an essential component of the first film’s huge success.

He’s great again here, as is Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann, a wallflower with hidden rage. And Pedro Pascal is very good indeed as Max Lord, a weak man whose desire to be noticed is driven by self-loathing.

Floating regally through it all, though, is Ms Gadot, who looks so splendid at all times that Patty Jenkins makes a joke of it: men and women are always stopping to stare after her in the street.

More fun, I felt, could have been had at the expense of the 1980s, an inherently ludicrous decade, and the film’s story is overwhelmed by CGI towards the end. But Wonder Woman 1984 has a big sense of humour, and some of the dash and wit of Richard Donner’s 1978 hit Superman, the original superhero movie template.

Read More

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom****

Netflix, 94mins

As producer Denzel Washington continues his quest to film all of August Wilson’s 10-play Pittsburgh cycle, he and director George C Wolfe get their casting spot on in this compelling, if occasionally stagy, period production.

A magnificent Viola Davis is ‘Mother of the Blues’ Ma Rainey, who arrives at a 1920s recording session in troubled mood. She’s locked in a battle for control of her music with the male producers and musicians who try and fail to dominate her, but meanwhile Ma’s star trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) has dreams of his own, and eyes on Ma’s beautiful girlfriend.

Expand Close Viola Davis is magnificent as Ma Rainey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Viola Davis is magnificent as Ma Rainey

The story’s backdrop is the great movement north through the 1920s and 30s by southern blacks promised a better life. And while this film doesn’t always rise above its theatrical origins, compelling performances and the golden words of Mr Wilson for the most part elide perfectly. Davis is imperious as the splendid and fearsome Ma Rainey, and in his final role before losing his cancer battle this August, Boseman is his subtle, brilliant self as her ambitious trumpeter.

Read More

Let Him Go ***

15A, 114mins, in cinemas now

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are in commanding form in this nicely old-fashioned modern western set in 1960s Montana. They are George, a retired sheriff, and Margaret, an expert horsewoman, who live quietly on a ranch with their son James, his wife Lorna, and their baby son.

Expand Close Diane Lane and Kevin Costner in 'Let Him Go' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diane Lane and Kevin Costner in 'Let Him Go'

But when James tragically dies, and Lorna remarries, her abusive new husband removes her and her boy to his family’s lands in North Dakota. While George quietly wrings his hands, Margaret vows to rescue her grandson, and the pair set out for Dakota in their battered station wagon. When they get there, Margaret faces a matriarch as formidable as herself. Blanche (Lesley Manville) seems civil but carries an axe in a sack and lords it over her cowed sons. A showdown looms, but writer/director Thomas Bezucha misses a trick by sending Costner into battle because this is Diane Lane’s film, and her fight.

The language in Let Him Go is admirably spare, as befits its theme and setting, and if the excellent Lesley Manville’s turn seems a little overcooked, overall this is a refreshing old-fashioned, grown up movie.