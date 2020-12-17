| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wonder Woman 1984 review: An Amazonian adrift in Reagan’s America makes for a witty adventure

Also reviewed this week: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Let Him Go

Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984' Expand

Close

Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

AP

Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Paul Whitington

12A, 151mins, in cinemas now

Wonder Woman 1984 ***

After a year like this, the world needs a superhero, and while even Wonder Woman may not be enough to save cinema, at least she’s turned up. Pretty splendid she looks too, as embodied by the square-jawed, imperious Gal Gadot, and in Wonder Woman 1984 the Amazonian warrior finds herself marooned in Ronald Reagan’s America.

Delayed from last year, and at one point scheduled for an August 2020 release, Patty Jenkins’ witty adventure might have had an axe to grind in the US presidential elections, because the villain at times seems deliberately designed to remind us of a certain soon-to-be ex-president. But its broader critique of laissez-faire capitalism will not prevent punters from enjoying the film’s essential silliness.

Privacy