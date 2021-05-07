Without Remorse review: Michael B Jordan on the rocky road to vengeance in by-numbers Tom Clancy conspiracy thriller

Without Remorse **

(Prime Video, 109mins)

Eight years after Tom Clancy’s death, the writer’s estate is still merrily raking it in via book sales, video game and film rights.

Born in Baltimore and proudly Irish-American, Clancy was working as an insurance broker when he bashed out his first novel, a Cold War political thriller called The Hunt for Red October (1984).

The book marked the debut of Jack Ryan, a square-jawed CIA analyst and globetrotting geopolitical ass-kicker. In 1990, The Hunt for Red October was turned into a successful movie, and a string of Ryan-inspired blockbusters followed.

Without Remorse is the eighth major film inspired by Clancy’s work; it may also be the worst.

With their colour-coded plots and politely imperialist politics, Clancy’s spy stories are cine-friendly, eminently adaptable. When Harrison Ford played Ryan in the 1990s, he might as well have been John Wayne, overcoming insidious foreignness without compromising his own robust frontier principles.

Indeed Clancy’s plots seem like westerns: one recurring trope of that genre was the peaceful homesteader who watches his family being killed and sets out to take revenge, and that’s pretty much what happens in Without Remorse.

Navy SEAL John Kelly (Michael B Jordan) is part of a covert Syrian mission to rescue a CIA operative taken hostage by pro-Assad paramilitaries when things turn bad and several of the terrorists are killed. They turn out to have been Russian military, and after the SEAL troops return to America they are targeted by foreign assassins.

One by one, Kelly’s colleagues are murdered, and when Russian agents stage a night raid on his house, Kelly’s pregnant wife Pam (Lauren London) is killed and he is seriously injured.

As he recovers, his mood is not sunny. His immediate superior, Lieutenant Commander Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith), is sympathetic, and takes Kelly to meet US Secretary of Defence Thomas Clay (Guy Pearce). After offering his condolences, the politician blithely states that in the quid pro quo of realpolitik, the US and the Russians have both suffered losses, and are now even: Pam’s death will not be avenged.

Says you, thinks Kelly, who now declares a one-man war on Russia. After cornering a dodgy Russian diplomat on his way to Dulles Airport, Kelly sets the poor man’s vehicle alight, and shoots him in the leg to ensure full cooperation. Kelly’s campaign will not be detained by the Geneva Convention.

After further twists and turns, Kelly joins Greer and CIA Deputy Director Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell) on a covert mission to Murmansk to take out one Victor Rykov, the man who killed his wife.

Kelly is convinced that Ritter is dodgy, but things are not as they seem, and when the team land they face the mother and father of all firefights.

So far, so Tom Clancy. The writer’s recurring vision of a lone American hero battling foes external and internal is redolent of the Ronald Reagan/Oliver North era, when foreign incursions were painted as high-minded interventions and the ‘war on drugs’ justified numerous disastrous South American forays.

Jordan is a lean and efficient screen actor, and in this film’s numerous fight sequences displays grace and grit in combat.

Those combat scenes are the best thing about Without Remorse, and there’d be much to admire in them if they weren’t conducted in almost total darkness. When the going gets tough, the lights go out, and one can only guess at Kelly’s pugilistic prowess by counting the number of bodies that surround him when they come back on again.

Jordan gets to act a bit when his character revisits the Kelly household to howl at the moon like Hamlet over Ophelia. But thereafter he puts a stopper in his grief, and spends the rest of the movie fuming, po-faced.

He’s in good company, because no one in this film quite achieves three dimensions: not Turner-Smith’s grimly monosyllabic Greer, nor the mugging politician played by Pearce, whose casting here is a bit of a plot-spoiling giveaway.

Cowboys ***

(ifi@home, 83mins)

In this quiet, unfussy, outdoorsy drama, writer/director Anna Kerrigan finds an original way of dealing with a complex issue. Joe, or Josie (Sasha Knight), depending on who you ask, is the 11-year-old daughter of Troy (Steve Zahn) and Sally (Jillian Bell), an estranged but basically decent couple.

Troy is bipolar, and has spent time in jail, but is devoted to his child, and prepared to listen when she tells him something big. “Dad, I’m in the wrong body,” Joe explains, “I’m a boy.”

We find this out in retrospect, and the film’s plot is built around Joe’s supposed abduction by Troy. In fact Joe has asked Troy for help to escape, and they embark on a desperate bid to reach the Canadian border with a posse on their tail.

Troy has accepted that Joe is trans, but Sally is in such deep denial that when Joe is kidnapped, she gives the police the most girlish photo she can find.

Judgement is reserved by Kerrigan’s screenplay, however, which doesn’t pretend that these issues are easy for anyone. The cowboy culture is Joe’s chosen way of expressing an identity, and for a brief time both child and father get to ride the trail.

Apples ****

(Curzon Home Cinema, 90mins)

Made before the pandemic but eerily prescient, Christos Nikou’s Apples imagines a plague of a very different kind.

One morning Aris (Aris Servetalis) leaves his neat and ordered Athens apartment and starts walking; he forgets where he’s going and can’t find his way home, but his problems run deeper than that.

Because Aris has succumbed to a virus that wipes clean the host’s memory, leaving them with no idea who they are. At the ‘Disturbed Memory Department’, he is slowly nursed back towards competence.

He’s convinced his family will come for him, but when they don’t, he begins to wonder, do I have a family at all?

Eventually, he is enrolled in the ‘new identity’ programme, given a new home and even a fellow amnesiac female partner. And as he blankly constructs this bright new life, Aris is sure of only one thing about his former self: he loves eating apples.

Nikou’s film is in the tradition of Yorgos Lanthimos and Athina Tsangari, but blends those ‘Greek weird’ sensibilities with gentle humour and an abiding compassion.

And if Aris’s life seems pitiful in the abstract, don’t all human endeavours?