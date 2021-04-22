| 11.1°C Dublin

Wild Mountain Thyme review: Ghastly poetry, ill-fitting wellies and perplexing Oirish accents from the land of the little people

Also reviewed: Black Bear and Laddie

Faith and begob: Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in Wild Mountain Thyme Expand
Self-absorbed: Aubrey Plaza in Black Bear Expand
Vision and instinct: Producer Alan Ladd Jr (right), receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2007, with Mel Brooks. Photo: Getty Expand
Re-fried Synge: Blunt and Dornan Expand
Suave and brash: Jon Hamm as American cousin Adam Expand
Paul Whitington

Wild Mountain Thyme **

(Prime, Google, Sky Store etc, 102mins)

