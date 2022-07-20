Where the Crawdads Sing review: Murder mystery hits a lot of dud notes with its icky romances and fluffy eco overtones

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith say it best when they say very little in Where the Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing — 15A, 125mins

First things first. Crawdads are crayfish, an elusive mini-lobster once common in the marshlands of North Carolina. Do they sing? I suspect it’s a poetic metaphor, something this film is positively awash with. Directed by Olivia Newman, produced by Reese Witherspoon, Where the Crawdads Sing is based on Delia Owens’ novel, an American publishing phenomenon which has to date sold 12 million copies.

As it’s Owens’s debut novel, and she wrote it in her 70s, the book’s success would be a feel-good story were it not for the dark shadow cast by her extended family’s conservation exploits in Africa, which allegedly involved a shoot-to-kill policy towards poachers. But never mind about that, or any other buzzkill issues like domestic violence or racism or societal iniquity in the old south, because this is a fantasy, a silly melodrama with fluffy ecological overtones.

Butterflies flit and CGI herons swoop as we enter the marshes of Barkley Cove, circa 1969, but all is not well in the world of men. A body has been found, identified as one Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), former high school football star, entitled arse and young man about town who’s discovered with his head caved in at a crime scene bereft of clues. That doesn’t stop the local cops from pinning the murder on Katherine ‘Kya’ Clarke (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a wild young woman who lives alone in the marshes and is despised and feared by the townfolk.

The ‘marsh girl’ is hunted down, jailed and put on trial with what seems like the flimsiest of circumstantial evidence. Retired lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) smells a rat, and offers to defend her. When he shows Kya kindness, she opens up, and tells him her extraordinary story.

The youngest of five siblings, Kya is raised in a swamp shack and lives in fear of her violent and unpredictable father (Garret Dillahunt). When the girl’s just six, her mother leaves, followed in quick succession by her older siblings. And by the time she’s 10, Kya has been abandoned altogether.

Forced to fend for herself, she learns how to harvest mussels from a nearby beach, and sells them to Jumpin’ (Sterling Macer Jr.), a kindly African-American who runs a gas station and convenience store. He and his wife Mabel (Michael Hyatt) take Kya under their wing, but the girl grows up unschooled and wild, ignorant of social norms. And when she becomes lissom, and teenage, her problems with men begin.

Local boy Tate (Taylor John Smith) is at first a force for good. After spotting Kya in the swamps, he teaches her how to read and write, and is amazed by her knowledge of nature, her skills as an artist. But Kya has trust issues, which are compounded when Tate takes off for college and abandons her to the lecherous gaze of Chase Andrews, a chippy monomaniac.

Watching Where the Crawdads Sing, I was reminded of those fruity John Grisham adaptations that were popular in the 1990s, portentous thrillers with bog-standard plots and faux social consciences. This is like those only slower and, after a relatively component opening sequence and a whistle-stop tour of Kya’s Dickensian childhood, the film gets bogged down in her variously icky romances, leaving the whole court case scenario to fend for itself.

It is, in a sense, a tale without jeopardy, and the ‘twist’ late on is not exactly flabbergasting. It rests, like everything else in this flabby and overwritten film, on the surface, gliding along the smooth marsh waters and closely investigating nothing. It is, then, something close to a miracle that Daisy Edgar-Jones imbues her wafer-thin character with visible depth, and soul. While saying nothing, she manages to hint at the pain involved in growing up despised, and on the outside of everything.

Then again, everyone in this film looks best when saying nothing.

Rating: Two Stars

