West Side Story movie review: Steven Spielberg’s first musical is better than the original

West Side Story (12A, 157mins)

It could — and has — been argued that West Side Story is the apotheosis of the great American musical.

The original stage show, by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, combined the traditions of opera and classical theatre with the modern urban experience, turning Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet into a doomed love affair between affiliates of rival street gangs in 1950s Manhattan.

The film version, released in 1961, was a triumph, winning 10 Oscars and sending the musical genre spinning off into new and exciting territory. Or so it seemed: what looked like a rebirth was actually a final flowering, and within a few years of West Side Story’s release, the musical was a horse Hollywood producers were no longer willing to back.

Sixty years later, the movie musical is making a modest comeback. While Damien Chazelle’s La La Land was a slight and charming nod to the genre’s golden age, Lin-Manuel Miranda has since weighed in with film versions of Hamilton, In The Heights and Tick, Tick…Boom!, bold and bright musicals with plenty to say.

In this brave new world, is there any room for a museum piece? Steven Spielberg has been planning to make a musical for years and, in the end, settled on a West Side Story remake, provided he and his screenwriter Tony Kushner could do something different with it. Have they? Well yes and no.

Much of the original story remains intact. In the late 1950s, on New York’s Upper East Side, two gangs — the Jets and the Sharks — do battle for possession of a neighbourhood that is doomed: the slums both sides inhabit will shortly be demolished to make way for high-rise gentrification.

The Jets comprise a white working class being slowly driven out, the Sharks Puerto Ricans, who face discrimination at every turn as they struggle to adapt to life in a supposed capitalist paradise.

The Jets are led by Riff (Mike Faist), a hothead from a broken home with a deep grudge against Puerto Ricans. Bernardo (David Alvarez), the Sharks’ leader, is a proud and strutting boxer with an inability to back down from any fight.

Into the middle of this powder keg walks Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former Jet who spent time in jail and is now a reformed character.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler can carry a tune

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler can carry a tune

He works in a shop run by a kindly Puerto Rican widow, Valentina (Rita Moreno), and dreams of a new life outside the narrow confines of the old neighbourhood. He finds it, perhaps, when he meets Maria (Rachel Zegler), a bright and beautiful 18-year-old, at a community dance. They hit it off straight away and begin imagining a future together.

There’s just one problem: Maria is Bernardo’s sister and Tony is about to get dragged into a brewing fight between the Sharks and Jets.

Robert Wise’s original film had verve and energy, fantastic songs and ensemble dance routines. But the film’s dramatic scenes were not always convincing and the Sharks and Jets seemed more like bickering choir boys than ruthless New York street gangs.

In this West Side Story, Spielberg and Kushner tread a fine line between respect for the source material and a willingness to innovate. This neighbourhood is a place condemned, simmering with poverty, violence and tension.

If America seemed divided in the 1950s, things have got even worse since, and there’s a touch of white supremacist nativism to the way the Jets use a moronic ‘we were here first’ argument to justify their sense of racial entitlement.

The songs have been retained in all their splendour and are done justice by Spielberg’s superb ensemble cast. Elgort can carry a tune, Zegler has a beautifully unadorned voice, the dance routines are charged with urban vigour, and Ariana DeBose is tremendous as Bernardo’s earthy girlfriend Anita, who leads the film’s most thrilling sequence in a street performance of America.

It was Rita Moreno who stole the show singing that number back in 1961, and she gives a lovely turn here as the wise Valentina.

Did we need a remake? Perhaps, because Spielberg’s film is better than the original.

Rating: Five stars

Jason Statham in Wrath Of Man

Jason Statham in Wrath Of Man

Wrath Of Man (Prime Video, 119mins)

Guy Ritchie’s films, even the better ones, are shallow affairs, full of flashy tricks and glib violence, but few actual people.

And so it is with

Wrath Of Man, a competently made but annoyingly plotted thriller starring Jason Statham, the B-movie Olivier, as a mysterious stranger who joins a security company that specialises in cash deliveries to banks.

Patrick Hill, or ‘H’, is out on the job with two colleagues (Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany) when he foils an armed raid by calmly killing an entire gang. This prompts the obvious question — who is this taciturn man, and where on earth did he learn to fight and shoot so well?

Without giving anything away, ‘H’ is out for revenge, using the security vans as a lure to smoke out his enemies. Ritchie’s film is divided into four chapters, one charmingly titled ‘Liver, Lungs, Spleen & Heart’, which ought to give you some idea what you’re in for here.

Unpleasantness and plenty of it, as Statham garrottes and stabs, punches and tortures his way towards his goal, which takes an eternity to arrive.

Rating: Two stars

Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall in Clifford The Big Red Dog

Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall in Clifford The Big Red Dog

Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG, 97mins)

Though Clifford The Big Red Dog never really made a splash in this part of the world, he’s a big deal in the US, where several generations have grown up reading these sweet and gently moralistic tales.

Clifford’s creator, Norman Bridwell, wrote over 75 books about the mildly mischievous crimson hound, and Walt Becker’s film nicely captures their wholesome spirit.

Manhattan 12-year-old Emily Elizabeth Howard (the excellent Darby Camp) is visiting an animal rescue tent at a carnival when she falls in love with a bright red Labrador-like puppy.

“How big will it get?” she innocently asks the shelter’s owner, Mr Bridwell (John Cleese). “Well,” he answers, “that depends on how much you love him.” Emily loves the mutt a lot, sneaks him into her apartment and wakes the following morning to discover that Clifford is as big as a truck.

Cue lots of mishaps and midtown adventures in the company of Emily’s uncle (Jack Whitehall), an agent of chaos. While I did not love the way Clifford was animated, the story itself is thoroughly winning, its tone pleasantly old-fashioned.

