WELL, this is strange. For the uninitiated, Venom — originally, a villainous offshoot of the Spider-Man comics — is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a stand-alone offering; a Sony property, produced “in association” with Marvel. Got it? Good.

Venom movie review: 'A bad, bizarre and baffling entity of a film - but I could not take my eyes off it'

The other thing you should know is that director Ruben Fleischer’s film was screened for critics at the last minute. Reviews were embargoed until the day of release. Its leading man, Tom Hardy, told reporters that his favourite scenes were left on the cutting room floor. I believe the phrase you’re looking for is ‘Uh oh’.

And, it’s true, Venom is a bit of a catastrophe. It is a bad, bizarre and baffling entity of a film. But do you know something? I could not take my eyes off it. We have a hilariously over-the-top Tom Hardy to thank for that.

We begin in space. Long story short, a crazy, billionaire scientist named Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) is the man behind a shady space program that is responsible for having brought alien symbiote goo to earth. When merged with the right host, said alien symbiote goo grants its human vessel extraordinary super powers, not to mention dogdy skin problems, insatiable hunger and questionable one-liners.

When an investigative reporter named Eddie Brock (a sweaty, twitchy Tom Hardy) is assigned to interview Drake, he begins poking his nose in all the wrong places and, eventually, comes into contact with the symbiote. The alien goo invades sweaty Hardy’s body and mind. They become ‘Venom’. Crazy stuff happens.

What’s wrong with Venom? Everything, actually. Hardy — wearing the look of a man who’s just arrived home after a particularly heavy stag-do — seems to think he’s in a Jim Carrey film. There is a scene where an infected Eddie takes a bath with some lobsters in a restaurant (no, really). Later, as the symbiote (who sounds like Yogi Bear, with a chest infection) and Eddie begin to bond, Venom takes on the shape of the weirdest buddy film ever.

Noisy, disorderly and visually unpleasant, Venom is an awkward throwback to a time when superhero movies looked as though they’d been produced by the folks at MTV. It’s never boring — it’s far too bonkers for that. But it does appear to go out of its way to stink. And don’t get me started on this film’s treatment of

Michelle Williams — a terrific actress who is relegated to the shocked-girlfriend role. Jaypers, the thing even comes with an Eminem tune. What year is this?

Herald