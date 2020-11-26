| 5.5°C Dublin

Uncle Frank review: Paul Bettany shines in moving gay love story set in 1970s America

Also reviewed this week: Black Beauty and The Christmas Chronicles 2

Frank (Paul Bettany) is comforted by his partner Walid (Peter Macdissi) in 'Uncle Frank'

Brownie Harris/Amazon Studios

Paul Whitington

Amazon Prime, 95mins

Uncle Frank ****

As the rise of far right populism has shown, tolerance should never be taken for granted, and raw prejudice can be easier to pinpoint when seen through the prism of the past. Thus the little spate of recent films (Green Book, Selma) that politely point out how depressingly perennial deep-seated prejudice can be. Uncle Frank is another such period piece, though the prejudice here is of the sexual kind.

It’s 1969, in small town South Carolina, and 14-year-old Betty Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) shows us around a family gathering. Though her parents, Mike and Kitty (Steve Zahn, Judy Greer) seem pleasant enough, an oppressive, bullying tone is set by her grandfather, Daddy Mac (Stephen Root), a glowering patriarch who roars at his grandkids whenever they dare interpose themselves between him and his beloved telly. Betty, who’s bookish, has decided her entire clan are uncouth hicks, with the exception of Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany).

