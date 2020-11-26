Uncle Frank review: Paul Bettany shines in moving gay love story set in 1970s America

Amazon Prime, 95mins

As the rise of far right populism has shown, tolerance should never be taken for granted, and raw prejudice can be easier to pinpoint when seen through the prism of the past. Thus the little spate of recent films (Green Book, Selma) that politely point out how depressingly perennial deep-seated prejudice can be. Uncle Frank is another such period piece, though the prejudice here is of the sexual kind.

It’s 1969, in small town South Carolina, and 14-year-old Betty Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) shows us around a family gathering. Though her parents, Mike and Kitty (Steve Zahn, Judy Greer) seem pleasant enough, an oppressive, bullying tone is set by her grandfather, Daddy Mac (Stephen Root), a glowering patriarch who roars at his grandkids whenever they dare interpose themselves between him and his beloved telly. Betty, who’s bookish, has decided her entire clan are uncouth hicks, with the exception of Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany).

Frank moved east years ago and is now an English professor at New York University. He’s mannerly, gentle, cultivated — the complete opposite of the rest of Betty’s clan — but she’s puzzled as to why Daddy Mac always treats his eldest son so cruelly, taunting him in public, never showing him a moment’s kindness.

Jump forward four years and Betty (who now insists on being called Beth) has a chance to solve this mystery when she moves to New York to attend college herself. When her parents accompany Beth on her initial trip east, they’re treated to dinner by Frank’s girlfriend, Charlotte (Britt Rentschler) a spectacular-looking female who is apparently also a brilliant chef. When she tells Beth’s dad Mike that she’s Jewish, he shrugs and says “hell, I’m just glad you ain’t black”. Is he joking? Possibly not.

But as Beth soon discovers, Charlotte is just a front. The food everyone admired was really prepared by Walid (Peter Macdissi), Frank’s boyfriend of 10 years. Frank is gay, and breaks it to Beth gently: “Do you know what being gay means?” he asks the 18-year-old, who nods but seems puzzled and has no sexual experience of her own to contextualise anything with. But she’s an instant ally, especially after she gets to know Walid, a loving, kind, fussing Saudi who’s devoted to Frank and has helped him through a serious alcohol problem.

Expand Close Sophia Lillis as Frank’s niece Beth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sophia Lillis as Frank’s niece Beth

Frank and Walid have set up a lovely home together, a cosy book-lined apartment which they share with a lizard called Barbara Stanwyck. But it’s 1973, and both men have felt forced to hide their true selves from their family. Walid makes heart-rending long-distance phone calls to his beloved mother (who thinks he’s married to a woman), and points out that for him the stakes of coming out would be high. “In Saudi Arabia, they would behead me,” he explains.

Frank might have it easier, but though he’s told his sister about Walid, the rest of his family have no clue that he’s gay. “Any news on the female front?” his crazy Aunt Butch (Lois Smith) always asks him, and of course there never is. But everything changes when Beth and Frank get a call telling them that Daddy Mac is dead.

As Frank, Beth and Walid begin the long journey south, an old trauma resurfaces for Frank involving his father, and a teenage boy. And the horror will become public when a lawyer reads Daddy Mac’s will at the funeral.

That funeral scene may be a touch over-the-top, but this is a drama, not the Six O’Clock News, and for the most part Uncle Frank has an emotional truthfulness that feels real. It’s a warm film, even a bit of a tearjerker towards the end, but above all a heartfelt plea for tolerance, and love. Its writer/director, Alan Ball, made his name in style by winning an Oscar for American Beauty, but Uncle Frank feels less glib and manufactured than that film, perhaps because it’s more autobiographical.

And Paul Bettany, so often condemned to slight supporting roles, is excellent as the wounded, kind, profoundly civilised Frank, quietly fighting for the right to be himself in a world disinclined to listen.

Read More

Black Beauty ***

(Disney +, 108mins)

Like Pavlov’s dog, I only have to hear the words Black Beauty and the lush theme tune of a 1970s TV adaptation starts blaring in my head. It had a horse in it, is all I remember, and it was for girls. Further information is provided by this handsome Disney children’s film, the latest in a long line of dramas inspired by the 19th century novel by Anna Sewell.

For instance, I never knew that the whole story is told from the horse’s point of view, in this case a handsome mustang loose in present day America.

Expand Close Mackenzie Foy in ‘Black Beauty’ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mackenzie Foy in ‘Black Beauty’

Is that Kate Winslet? No, it’s the horse, or at least the horse’s voice, as she describes her idyllic childhood on the plains, which ends when her herd is captured by cowboys and sold into slavery, as it were.

‘Beauty’, though, is luckier than most, because she catches the eye of a kindly chap called John Manly (Iain Glen) who takes her back to an animal sanctuary in New York state. There, Beauty will eventually meet Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy), John’s orphaned niece, with whom the untamable mustang has much in common. This Black Beauty is nicely done, well acted, pleasingly weepy.

Read More

The Christmas Chronicles 2 ***

(Netflix, 112mins)

Like marzipan liquefied and intravenously applied, Christmas Chronicles 2 will jolt you unmercifully into a festive mood, whether you like it or not. A sequel to a 2018 Netflix film in which Santa solved the family problems of a grieving 10-year-old girl, Chronicles 2 reunites husband-and-wife team Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who make a thoroughly winning Mr and Mrs Claus.

Kate (Darby Camp) is now 13, and unhappily enduring a Cancun Christmas holiday with her mom (Kimberly Williams Paisley) and her mom’s new beau Bob (Tyrese Gibson).

Expand Close Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' JOSEPH LEDERER/NETFLIX / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in 'The Christmas Chronicles 2'

Kate prays to Santa to rescue her from this equatorial purgatory, but instead is whisked to the North Pole by an exiled elf called Belsnickel (Julian Dennison), who holds a grudge against Claus and wants to destroy his kingdom.

Like an overreaching Bond villain, Belsnickel is of course doomed to fail, but he and everyone else have a lot of fun along the way. Russell makes for a strapping, hearty, Indiana Jones-style Santa, he and Hawn are clearly enjoying every minute on screen together, and this film has a certain cheesy charm.