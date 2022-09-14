Ticket to Paradise review: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in nostalgic romcom

In Ticket to Paradise, two seasoned romcom heavyweights return to the ring to show the youngsters how it’s done. Old friends and frequent associates, Julia Roberts and George Clooney look like they’re having a lot of fun in Ol Parker’s film, which was shot in climes tropical: the question is, are we? Overall, we probably are, and it’s mainly down to them.

Divorcees David (Mr. Clooney) and Georgia (Ms. Roberts) are parents to Lily (Kaitlin Dever), a clever and likeable law graduate who travels to Bali for a holiday after completing her final exams. The ex-couple, who can’t stick the sight of one another, almost start a fight at her graduation, but must form a reluctant alliance when an emergency arises.

Lily has fallen in love with a Balinese seaweed farmer, and sends her parents a breezy email inviting them to her nuptials in the South Pacific. Horrified by this sudden turn of events, David and Georgia decide that Lily is being hopelessly rash, and agree to scupper the wedding using what they call a “Trojan horse” manoeuvre: that is, pretend to totally happy about the whole thing while secretly scheming to sabotage it.

This is not very mature behaviour, but David and Georgia will stop at nothing to deter Lily from making the same mistake they did - marrying on a whim in her early 20s. So they steal the wedding rings, upset the prospective in-laws, and do their best to sow seeds of doubt in the groom’s mind. Gede (Maxime Bouttier) is annoyingly nice, and Lily really does seem to care about him, but once set on their destructive course, the battling divorcees are not for turning.

From adjoining rooms at an idyllic beachfront hotel, they bicker and reminisce and plot the wedding’s downfall. But all the while one has the strong suspicion that people who annoy each other this much might just still be in love.

There is a retro feel to this film that extends beyond its attractively weathered stars. This is the kind of no-jeopardy, sex-light, feelgood romantic comedy Hollywood used to churn out by the dozen back in the 1980s and 90s: a good number of them starred Roberts, and Clooney, and so it seems a mild nostalgic pleasure to settle back and watch them work, knowing in your heart that nothing very bad is going to happen to anybody.

It would be easy to pick holes in the film’s improbabilities. How in God’s name do David and Georgina, who don’t even live in the same city, end up sitting accidentally beside each other on a flight to Bali? As if that’s not enough, Georgia’s smarmy French boyfriend Paul (Lucas Bravo) turns out to be flying the plane, and not all that well either. Does a comedy need comic relief? If so, Paul will provide it, dropping on to one knee every five minutes and proposing to Georgia with puppy-dog eyes. Good luck with that mate.

Gede’s extended family are given short shrift in a film whose focus is blithely occidental. The boy’s parents get to sling a few catty subtitled remarks at David and Georgia, but otherwise are smiling bystanders, extras on their own island. Caitlin Dever is an astonishingly talented young actress, as she proved in the Oxycontin mini-series Dopesick: she could not overact if she tried, and here plays it straight as the dutiful daughter who seems much more mature than her parents.

George Clooney throws the kitchen sink at his portrayal of David, a 60-odd year old man who seems perplexingly juvenile. He winks and gurns and grins into the camera, and somehow gets away with it. Ms. Roberts meanwhile, is on more thoughtful form, but now and then reminds us how very, very good she is at this romcom stuff: when she gets a laugh, she does so with rare elegance, and occasionally unleashes the blinding smile that once was Hollywood’s secret weapon.