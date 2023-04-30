The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry review: Jim Broadbent is splendid in this wistful, wonky feature

In cinemas; Cert 15A

Based on a best-selling novel by Rachel Joyce, this wistful, wonky feature reminded me of that peculiar sequence from Forrest Gumpwhen our Alabama friend embarks on an epic run across America. Gump, bless him, never had a destination in mind – not like Harold Fry, a determined Devon wanderer who knows exactly where he’s headed.

Poor Harold (a splendid Jim Broadbent) receives a letter to say that a dear pal of his, Queenie, is on her death bed. He should probably write a response, but what if, wonders Harold, instead of mailing a goodbye note he paid her a visit at the hospice?

It’s 500 miles away and, for reasons that aren’t all that clear, our plucky protagonist makes the journey by foot, picking up a few followers along the way. Meanwhile, Harold’s long-suffering wife, Maureen (Penelope Wilton), waits patiently by the phone.

Bonkers stuff, like a Proclaimers hit come to life, but nowhere near as cheerful as that sounds. Directed by Hettie Macdonald, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry wrestles with conflicting tones and a disorganised premise. But its heart is in the right place, and our leads make it watchable.

Three stars