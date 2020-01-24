The Turning: 'Barely in a releasable state - a confusing, discombobulated mess'

Well now, this is bizarre. An iconic 19th-century ghost story by Henry James, The Turn of the Screw, has been covered, copied and remixed more times than any of us are willing to remember, and yet, here we are, back again, for another round of spectral shenanigans with the world’s weirdest orphans.

Yes, Spielberg is in the producer’s chair, but it is director Floria Sigismondi that’s doing the heavy lifting, working with a tricky screenplay by Carey and Chad Hayes for a contemporary horror, shot in Ireland, but set in some supernatural corner of America that, erm, looks like Ireland.

The year is 1994 (an era that lends absolutely nothing to the story), KurtCobain, we are informed, has just died (again, no relevance to the plot) and a young childminder and educator named Kate (Mackenzie Davis, working harder than anyone else here) has just landed a gig looking after a couple of rich orphans (Brooklynn Prince, Finn Wolfhard) in a large country estate in the middle of nowhere. Spooky things happen.

Barbara Marten doubles down as a sinister housekeeper. There are spiders and ghosts. There are bad dreams and creepy noises. There are more cheap and tacky jump scares than you’d expect from a Funderland ghost train. I could go on.

The Turning is, apparently, the end result of a troubled production, and my goodness, wouldn’t you know it. It’s not that Spielberg’s cursed horror is bad — it’s that, well, it clearly isn’t finished.

It is barely in a releasable state; a confusing, discombobulated mess, that never explains itself and that has, it would appear, arrived in cinemas without its ending. Seriously, there is no conclusion to this thing — the credits just start rolling, inexplicably, in the 90th minute, smack-bang in the middle of a sequence. It’s almost as if a bell went off for lunch, and the entire crew disappeared — or worse still, the studio ran out of money. Such an odd, odd film.

