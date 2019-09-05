Shiny Shrimps is a bawdy but thoroughly modern comedy with a big heart.

Shiny Shrimps is a bawdy but thoroughly modern comedy with a big heart.

The Shiny Shrimps: 'A bawdy but thoroughly modern comedy with a big heart'

When swimming champion Matthias (Nicola Gob) loses his temper with a gay TV reporter and calls him a queer on air, the Olympic Federation orders him to do penance by training a gay water polo team.

The ‘Shiny Shrimps’ are a volatile bunch who seem more interested in choreography than water polo, at which they epically suck.

They’re hoping to qualify for the Gay Games, but Matthias is determined not to help until he’s drawn into their noisy family. It’s camp as Christmas, and a great deal of fun.

(15A, 103mins)

Irish Independent