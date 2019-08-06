Love is the theme in The Photograph, though of an ethereal, dreamy and perhaps unattainable sort.

The Photograph review: 'Though perhaps too ethereal for its own good in the end, it has lots of charm'

Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a Mumbai street photographer who talks passers by into letting him take their pictures.

One day, he takes a photo of a beautiful, preoccupied young woman called Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), who leaves before he can give her the picture.

Rafi’s grandmother has been nagging him for years about settling down, so to mollify her he sends her Miloni’s photo, claiming she’s his fiancee.

But things get complicated when granny takes it seriously.

Though perhaps too ethereal for its own good in the end, Ritesh Batra’s film has lots of charm.

(15A,109mins)

Online Editors