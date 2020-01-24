The Personal History of David Copperfield: 'A delightful, cinematic carousel; a beautiful, hilarious dramedy'

Indeed, when word reached us that Armando Iannucci — an award-winning Scottish filmmaker and one of the world’s greatest satirists — was to squeeze a self-assembled Charles Dickens joint in between a biting political comedy (2017’s The Death of Stalin) and a new laugh-a-minute, sci-fi romp (Avenue 5, on telly boxes this week), we began to worry.

Nobody has that kind of time on their hands. Nobody is that good. As it turns out, Iannucci really is that good, and has, against all odds, condensed Dickens’ wonderful semi-autobiographical novel into a buzzy two-hour feature that rarely misplaces its footing.

For the uninitiated, this is a sneaky, vibrant riff on the life story of one of the greatest storytellers that ever lived. It was Dickens who first repackaged his upbringing for artistic — and, indeed, commercial — purposes. And now, Iannucci has decided to have his fun with a familiar tale.

It’s the 19th century, and the great Dev Patel is David Copperfield, a man whose incredible life takes as many twists and turns as you might expect from a Dickens yarn.

Iannucci’s film begins with a public reading — our man Copperfield has finally convinced the British public that his is a life worth sharing. But, as we’ll discover over the next 119 minutes, it took a long time to get here.

We watch and listen as a young Copperfield begins his life without a father in Suffolk; how he seeks joy, wisdom and order from his mother and her housekeeper, and how that joy is soon replaced with fear and isolation by a cruel stepfather, who sends the boy to work in a filthy bottling factory.

Iannucci’s film flies by in a whirl. First, Copperfield finds shelter, and a new family, in the form of a professional chancer and his adoring wife, Mr and Mrs Micawber (Peter Capaldi and Bronagh Gallagher).

Later, he flees London, settling in Dover with his wealthy, eccentric aunt, Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton) and the ever-charming Mr Dick (Hugh Laurie, delivering a moving turn as a mentally unstable writer). Copperfield is always writing; always dreaming.

He studies to become a proper gentleman and an esteemed man of the law. He makes friends in high places. He steals hearts. He eventually loses sight of what it means to be a decent human being and, despite his best efforts, allows for a snivelling little weasel to ruin the lives of those he cherishes most (Ben Whishaw, as the villainous, Uriah Heep).

There are many wonderful aspects to this funny, clever adaptation (which, by the way, is one of the best Dickens flicks I’ve ever seen). But perhaps the greatest of all is its casting, with Iannucci and his team taking a more diverse route and deploying a colour-blind approach to proceedings.

Nothing, in so far as the plot is concerned, is made of the fact that several key characters, including its protagonist, are occupied by actors of Asian heritage. And, yet, it says everything of what Iannucci is trying to convey about storytelling, both in Dickens’ time and our own. It’s a terrific move, and there isn’t a single actor who is unaware of what’s expected of them here.

The Personal History... swoops and soars in a way that suggests that the man behind it knows all too well the challenges involved in balancing the themes, nuances, charm, wit and tragedy of Dickens’ novel across such a tight running time.

Ironically, the dizzying rush is part of its appeal, and everyone pulls together. The comic timing, too, is sensational, and the end result is a delightful, cinematic carousel; a beautiful, hilarious dramedy, with both heart and soul.

If you’ve read the novel, it’s a glorious adaptation. If you haven’t, it’s still the first perfect comedy of 2020.

Cert: PG

