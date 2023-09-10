The Nun II review: Ghastly chiller is a holy show devoid of original ideas

In cinemas; Cert 16

A horror film for people who hate horrors, The Nun II is especially good at making noise, and lots of it. This ninth instalment in Warner’s wonky ‘Conjuring Universe’ is essentially 110 minutes of lousy, uncoordinated jump scares and barmy, illogical plot manoeuvres.

Not since John Boorman’s ill-fated Exorcist sequel has a big-screen horror struggled this hard to justify its existence.

The story, such as it is, concerns wicked happenings in some far-off corner of France, where terrified priests have sent one Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) to investigate the alleged return of the dastardly demon Valak, aka ‘The Nun’ (Bonnie Aarons).

The Nun II - Official Trailer

Irene looks worried, and rightly so: the evil nun is, indeed, up to her old tricks, and this time she’s targeted a boarding school where Irene’s pal Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) works as a caretaker. Meanwhile, a curious schoolchild, Sophie (Dubliner Katelyn Rose Downey), gets caught up in the madness.

Full marks to Ms Downey, a fine actress, and about the only performer who knows what she’s doing here. Her adult peers are on autopilot, and this ghastly, ghost-train chiller hasn’t a single original idea in its head. Send it to hell.

One star