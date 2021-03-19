The Little Things review: Denzel Washington single-handedly saves a tired serial killer thriller

The Little Things ***

(Apple, Google, Sky Store, 128mins)

As a terrified young woman was chased across a gloomy nocturnal wasteland in the opening scenes of The Little Things, I sighed to myself and thought, not this again.

America’s obsession with serial killers is unseemly and possibly self-fulfilling, finding tedious expression in heaving shelves of dime novels, on lurid TV shows and innumerable movies.

Psycho started the rot, and while it and some of its successors are fine films, the general run of serial killer movies are tacky B pictures that cynically trade in depressing genre tropes — abduction, torture, murder and all the other delightful topics you don’t want to be thinking about last thing at night.

John Lee Hancock’s Little Things at least spares us from most of the actual killing, and instead presents us with a range of dead females ghoulishly posed by some preening maniac. A multiple killer is on the loose in greater Los Angeles, and as cops comb the city for clues as to his whereabouts, no one seems all that interested in the women themselves.

Except for Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon, a small-town sheriff who’s in LA on other business but visits the morgue to talk to one of the dead girls, and almost seems to commune with her spiritually. “You can talk to me,” he mutters into a lifeless ear. “I’m the only friend you’ve got.”

Luckily for this film, Joe is played by Denzel Washington, an actor whose unhurried naturalism makes him impervious to bad scripts and hackneyed nonsense. No matter how stinky the picture he’s in, Denzel never falters: somehow, his acting instincts find a way of making whomever he’s playing seem, in that moment, real.

Joe Deacon seems real, and so do his problems. It’s 1990, and he’s been sent to LA on an errand by his sheriff when he stumbles on a murder investigation that feels eerily familiar.

Joe used to work for the LAPD, but in 1985, while on the trail of a serial killer who targeted young women, he had a meltdown. As one of his former colleagues puts it, Joe “got a suspension, a divorce and a triple bypass, all in six months — he’s a rush hour trainwreck”.

No one is particularly happy, then, to see him haunting the morgue and mooching around the department, but his successor, Detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) takes a shine to him. He’s heard about Joe’s uncanny instincts and nose for a clue, and invites him to tag along to the grisly scene of the killer’s latest crime.

A young woman has been murdered and posed in her apartment; while CSI flunkies file in and out, Joe minutely observes the victim and comes to a grim conclusion: the killer is the same man he was chasing and failed to catch.

Sternly ordered off the case and out of LA by his old colleagues, Joe books into a dive hotel and decorates the walls with maps, charts and photos of the killer’s victims, which he spends sleepless nights staring at. For better or worse, he’s back on the case.

His suspicions fall on a man called Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), a manual worker with an unappealing personality who may be vaguely connected to the latest victim.

In scenes that remind you vaguely of David Fincher’s Zodiac, Joe tails Sparma, who seems to enjoy the attention. But Joe’s obsession with solving the case that nearly killed him makes him an unreliable partner for Baxter. In fact The Little Things reminds you of lots of films and, while well enough made, is studiously unoriginal. It has a twist I didn’t see coming, but then again I’m not especially bright.

It wouldn’t work at all if not for Washington, who tours LA’s seedier neighbourhoods in his battered pick-up sighing wistfully, and searching for his bogeyman.

It’s a wonderfully grounded, empathetic performance that his co-stars cannot match. Malek seems ill at ease playing an ordinary, blue-collar cop, and reduces his range of expressions to a very neat number: one.

Leto affects an elegantly wasted Charles Manson chic, twitching and staring and bugging out his eyes to loudly advertise his unhinged state. He’s lately come to specialise in playing homicidal maniacs, but might want to start rethinking his career choices.

His performance here is not flattered by its proximity to Washington: Leto’s acting is all on the surface, Washington’s’s comes from deep within.

Somehow, though, Washington’s performance and a plodding scenario manage to make The Little Details bearable, even watchable. Actually Washington does it, all on his own. Go watch him in Fences, Glory, Training Day, American Gangster — vehicles worthy of his extraordinary craft.

The Winter Lake ***

(ifi@home, 92mins)

Someday, someone will make a cheerful film about the happy-go-lucky residents of a small Irish townland. This is not that film.

Directed by Phil Sheerin from a clever script by David Turpin, The Winter Lake stars Charlie Murphy as Elaine, a single mother who returns from England to the run-down farmhouse on which she was raised. With her is her son Tom (Anson Boon), a surly young man with a keen interest in dead animals — never a good sign.

When Elaine meets neighbouring farmer Ward (Michael McElhatton), there seems to be a spark, and Tom is also taken with Ward’s daughter Holly (Emma Mackey), who tells him about the local turlough, a winter lake that, as it recedes, reveals hidden relics, dark secrets.

Sheerin skilfully establishes and maintains an atmosphere of dread: dampness reigns triumphant is this dark corner of Ireland, whose boggy terrain seems actively treacherous. Though Murphy is a little underused, the performances are generally strong.

The trouble with building up so much tension is that you then have to justify it, and a slightly flat finale doesn’t quite manage it. Nicely made and photographed, though.

Town of Strangers ***

(ifi@home, 80mins)

At the start of Treasa O’Brien’s free-form, lo-fi documentary, she trundles around the mean streets of Gort, asking though a loud hailer, “do you want to be in a film?”

Luckily for her, plenty of locals do, but her focus in Town of Strangers is on the outsiders and immigrants who’ve recently made the cosy Co Galway town their home. At an impromptu studio she interviews residents from Syria, Afghanistan, Brazil and, well, England, that last nationality represented by a new-age hippie type who washed up in Gort in the 1990s.

A Brazilian woman complains to the camera that our damp, cold climate appears to have infected her very soul; an Afghan man recalls arriving in Ireland by truck — “I got out in Dublin and I asked someone, where am I?”; and a Syrian woman fights back the tears as she shares a virtual coffee with her parents.

Mostly, though, they seem happy with where they’ve landed. At one point, Treasa visits 18-year-old Traveller Chloe, who’s just finished her Leaving Cert and is taking counsel from a fortune teller. “Don’t let that fella fool you,” she mutters darkly. Good advice, no doubt.