The Little Things review: Denzel Washington single-handedly saves a tired serial killer thriller

Also reviewed this week: The Winter Lake and Town of Strangers

Wonderfully grounded: Denzel Washington on the hunt for a serial killer in The Little Things

Unhinged: Jared Leto in The Little Things

Atmosphere of dread: Charlie Murphy in The Winter Lake

Gort in the act: Town of Strangers

Communing: Denzel Washington visits the morgue

Uncanny instincts: Washington and Rami Malek

Paul Whitington

The Little Things ***

(Apple, Google, Sky Store, 128mins)

As a terrified young woman was chased across a gloomy nocturnal wasteland in the opening scenes of The Little Things, I sighed to myself and thought, not this again.

