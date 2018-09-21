This is not a horror film — at least, not the kind that you’d think. Indeed, the strangest thing about Lenny Abrahamson’s masterful take on Sarah Waters’ acclaimed best-seller, The Little Stranger, is its reluctance to stay inside the lines.

The Little Stranger: 'It takes its time and plays by its own rules - an enormously impressive piece of film-making'

Yes, this film takes its time. It plays by its own rules. It’s a bit of a genre-hopper, if we’re honest, and that’s fine. It’s fine for Abrahamson, it’s fine for me, and it should be fine for the audience, many of whom (we hope) will appreciate this brilliantly unsettling display. But they have to get there first — the audience, that is. And, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them felt cheated by the freaky, heart-stopping trailers. And then there’s the striking poster, which seems to be selling a different kind of film altogether — a dark and scandalous period drama, perhaps.

The point is this: if you haven’t read the novel, then forget everything you think you know about this film. The Little Stranger is not Downton Abbey. Nor is it The Shining. But it does sort of meet somewhere in the middle. We’ll call it a Gothic drama and move on.

Domhnall Gleeson is Dr Faraday, a mild-mannered country doctor who, during the summer of 1948, is called to visit a patient at Hundreds Hall, the once exquisite British countryside estate where his mother worked as a housemaid.

Faraday arrives at the mansion to treat a maid but ends up examining the owner, Roderick Ayres (Will Poulter), a Royal Air Force veteran who’s been left physically and mentally scarred by his experiences in World War II.

Faraday also encounters Caroline Ayres (Ruth Wilson), and their mother, Angela (Charlotte Rampling). The third Ayres child, Susan, died when she was an infant — a terrible tragedy that has haunted this family for decades.

Aroused by the deteriorating manor and its enigmatic inhabitants (particularly Caroline), Dr Faraday later returns — first, to treat Roderick, and again, to join the family for a dinner party. Alas, there are dark secrets in this here mansion. For a start, the Ayres clan is in a bad way, financially. And then there’s the question of whether or not the house is haunted. Let’s just say that something is definitely amiss — and, despite several warning signs, the Faraday chap can’t seem to stay away from Hundreds Hall or, indeed, Caroline.

There’s an awful lot going on in here. The Little Stranger might be a bit of a ghost story; it might be something else entirely. It’s also a film about shifting class structures in post-war Britain. A moody, chilling and slow-burning mystery, with elements of the supernatural, this film gets right under your skin, and stays there for weeks. Seriously, it’s been ages since I watched the thing, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. But, boy, does it leave a mark.

Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson and Will Poulter star in The Little Stranger

Much of that is down to the source material, I’m sure. But it’s the great Lenny Abrahamson (the Oscar-nominated director of Room) that makes all the difference. Working with a tight and suspenseful screenplay by Lucinda Coxon, Abrahamson unravels this most beguiling of mysteries with the kind of steadiness and patience that we’ve come to expect from this extraordinary film-maker.

The Little Stranger is well scripted, and very well acted, but it’s also beautiful to look at. It doesn’t feel the need to spell everything out for its audience. Yes, there are some scares to be had, but Abrahamson’s film is at its best when exploring the burgeoning, uneasy relationship between Faraday and Caroline.

Gleeson is perfectly cast as the shadowy, twitchy doc, and he applies that trademark thousand-yard stare of his to wonderful effect. He’s never been better, basically. It’s Ruth Wilson (pictured left), however, that pulls the rug from under everyone’s feet, with her compelling and equally disconcerting turn as the puzzling Caroline.

Yes, it will divide opinion. Yes, it will leave you scratching your head. Still, The Little Stranger is an enormously impressive piece of film-making; a tense, atmospheric and, at times, disturbing, Gothic drama.

