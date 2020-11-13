The Life Ahead review: Sophia Loren proves she’s still a goddess of the big screen in compelling Italian drama

Netflix, 94mins

Sophia Loren — the very name conjures up the glorious primal colours of early 60s glamour. In her pomp she was one of the most famous women in the world, star of a thousand magazine covers, courted by Hollywood, who dubbed her “the Italian Marilyn Monroe”, whatever that means. She went there, to star in films with John Wayne, William Holden and Cary Grant, with whom she had an affair. But she didn’t care for California, and returned to Italy to marry producer Carlo Ponti and make some memorable films (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style).

Though she hasn’t made a movie in over a decade, her fame is undimmed, particularly in Italy, where she’s attained quasi-regal status. A queen perhaps, but Loren’s background was anything but royal, and she returns to her roots in The Life Ahead, a warm-hearted drama with touches of social realism directed by her son, Eduardo Ponti.

The action is set in Bari, the salty southern city where former prostitute Madame Rosa (Loren) is living a precarious retirement in a rundown part of town. She ekes a living by minding the children of other streetwalkers, but this seems more a vocation than a job as Rosa is sternly devoted to them, teaching them Hebrew (she’s Jewish) and doing her best to set them on the right track. But her latest charge, a Senegalese orphan called Momo (Ibrahimo Gueye) is quite the handful.

Help is at hand: Momo (Ibrahimo Gueye) and Rosa (Sophia Loren) in 'The Life Ahead'. Photo: Netflix

Help is at hand: Momo (Ibrahimo Gueye) and Rosa (Sophia Loren) in 'The Life Ahead'. Photo: Netflix

Their first meeting is not auspicious, as Momo robs Rosa’s bag in the marketplace, knocking her down for good measure. When Momo’s guardian, a kindly local doctor, takes him to Rosa’s to atone, the boy’s apology is surly. But Rosa agrees, for a fee, to take Momo in on a temporary basis.

She’s taking on more than she knows, because Momo is already in the service of a drug dealer, who sends him out into the Bari night with a backpack full of low-grade narcotics. But Rosa may suspect Momo’s being sucked towards the dark side, and so gets him a part-time job with a local shopkeeper (Bakak Karimi), a kindly Muslim and, in Rosa’s opinion, “the wisest man I ever met”.

Slowly, with commendable patience, he will break through Momo’s tough outer shell and show the boy that there’s more to life than hustling and acting tough. Rosa, too, realises there’s more to Momo than meets the eye: a bond is formed, and he will eventually work up the courage to ask her about a small blue numbered tattoo on her arm. For Rosa’s a camp survivor, who knows only too well what it’s like to lose one’s family to violence.

Lots of hard life lessons in Eduardo Ponti’s film, then, which despite occasional lapses into sentiment pulls few punches in describing life for children unlucky enough to fall through the safety nets and wind up on the street. Momo’s a born survivor, but even he talks sadly at night about how his father killed his beloved mother, condemning the boy to this vagabond life.

Rosa seems to understand all this intuitively, and eventually decides that here is a child who might be trusted. Their relationship forms the touching core of The Life Ahead, and although Ibrahimo Gueye does well as the boy, and there are some nice supporting cameos, no one can expect to share a scene with Sophia Loren and remain visible for long.

Wearing large hoop earrings and her long grey hair down, she swaggers around town like a sage southern gypsy, held high and taking no crap off anyone. Rosa’s health is failing, and she’s beginning to have blackouts, but her strength is bone deep, and her love for the boy is all the more touching as it’s masked by gruffness. Loren is wonderful as the tough and resourceful Rosa, using her husky voice and huge eyes to hint at the suffering the woman has overcome.

Eduardo Ponti competently tells a fairly simple story, though one could have done without occasional interruptions from an imagined and symbolic CGI lioness. Who needs fake lionesses when there’s a real one at hand? Loren holds this film together by sheer force of personality, and it’s impossible to imagine it having gotten made without her.

Finding Steve McQueen ***

Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store etc, 91mins

Love story: Harry (Travis Fimmel) and Molly (Rachael Taylor) in 'Finding Steve McQueen'

Love story: Harry (Travis Fimmel) and Molly (Rachael Taylor) in 'Finding Steve McQueen'

Just to be clear, no actual Steve McQueens appear in this story, a jovial crime caper set in the early 1970s and based on a true story. Harry Barber (Travis Fimmel) is a not-so-bright Ohio factory worker with a string of driving tickets who idolises McQueen. His pride and joy is a 1968 Ford Mustang just like the one McQueen drove in Bullitt, and his fancy driving attracts the attention of his dodgy employer, Enzo Rotella (William Fitchtner), who is planning a big job.

Enzo loathes Richard Nixon, and has heard about a slush fund for his re-election campaign that languishes in a Californian bank. That’s dirty money, he reckons, and needs stealing. Their daring raid nets them $9million, but will they get away with it? Mark Steven Johnson’s film is rough around the edges, and a love story between Harry and one Molly Murphy (Rachael Taylor) isn’t as charming as it thinks. But the tone is light, the dialogue often funny, and William Fichtner is very amusing as the tetchy Enzo. “Harry here,” he announces at one point, “is the only one of you with a modicum of intelligence.” “What’s a modicum,” Harry asks.

About Endlessness *****

Curzon Home Cinema, 78mins

Lisa Blohm and Pär Fredriksson in 'About Endlessness'

Lisa Blohm and Pär Fredriksson in 'About Endlessness'

Swedish iconoclast Roy Andersson is at his mischievous best in this bracing drama, composed of a series of vignettes intended to do no less than summarise the human condition. There’s more than a touch of Beckettian despair to About Endlessness, but as with Beckett, the gloom is leavened by bracing doses of black humour. A Lutheran priest hits the bottle, in the throes of a crisis of faith. His doctor tells him to “maybe be content with being alive”. Good advice — unless you’re a priest

Moments of beauty and kindness are juxtaposed with the terrors of human cruelty. At one point an old man looks out a café window at falling snow and is overwhelmed by the scene’s beauty — “fantastic!” he shouts aloud. But snow is also falling on a column of ragged prisoners being marched towards Siberia, a hint at the ever-present threat of societies collapsing into totalitarianism, that threat made flesh by a surreal visit to Hitler’s bunker. In this remarkable film, Andersson catches humanity in all its shades — great, small, vicious, kind, generous, petty. And the overall tone is one of acceptance.