| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Life Ahead review: Sophia Loren proves she’s still a goddess of the big screen in compelling drama

Also reviewed this week: Finding Steve McQueen and About Endlessness

Bella Italia: Sophia Loren is wonderful as the tough and resourceful Rosa in 'The Life Ahead', using her husky voice and huge eyes to hint at the suffering the woman has overcome Expand

Close

Bella Italia: Sophia Loren is wonderful as the tough and resourceful Rosa in 'The Life Ahead', using her husky voice and huge eyes to hint at the suffering the woman has overcome

Bella Italia: Sophia Loren is wonderful as the tough and resourceful Rosa in 'The Life Ahead', using her husky voice and huge eyes to hint at the suffering the woman has overcome

Bella Italia: Sophia Loren is wonderful as the tough and resourceful Rosa in 'The Life Ahead', using her husky voice and huge eyes to hint at the suffering the woman has overcome

Paul Whitington

The Life Ahead ***

Netflix, 94mins

Sophia Loren — the very name conjures up the glorious primal colours of early 60s glamour. In her pomp she was one of the most famous women in the world, star of a thousand magazine covers, courted by Hollywood, who dubbed her “the Italian Marilyn Monroe”, whatever that means. She went there, to star in films with John Wayne, William Holden and Cary Grant, with whom she had an affair. But she didn’t care for California, and returned to Italy to marry producer Carlo Ponti and make some memorable films (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style).

Privacy