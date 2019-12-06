The Last Right review: 'Annoyingly broad and surprisingly lazy'

A New York-based Irishman named Daniel (Michiel Huisman) is flying home to Cork for his mother’s funeral, when all of a sudden, the elderly chap seated beside him dies.

Back on the ground, our boy is startled to discover that the stranger has listed him as his next-of-kin, and it falls to Daniel — with a little assistance from his estranged autistic brother, Louis (Samuel Bottomley), and a funeral home worker, Mary (Niamh Algar) — to transport his remains to Rathlin Island.

Naturally, chaos ensues.

It’s a silly and stagey concept, but it’s also a promising one, and there is so much potential in Aoife Crehan’s barmy and busy debut — which is why it’s so frustrating to see The Last Right aim so spectacularly low in its execution, resulting in a film that is annoyingly broad and surprisingly lazy.

(Cert: 15A)

